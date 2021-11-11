OPSH organises quiz competition among schools to foster peace in Kaduna

November 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and parts Kaduna ad states, has organised a quiz competition among schools in Sanga Local Government Area Kaduna State to promote peaceful co-existence in the area.Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer the task force in a statement Thursday in Jos said that the competition held on Nov. 10.In a brief address, Maj. Mohammed Galadima, the Commander Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Sanga said that the competition was part its non-kinetic  approach toward promoting peaceful co-existence among the people of area.

He said that education remained a critical tool to development, adding that educated youths would always distance themselves from criminalities.The Kaduna State Commissioner Education,Hajiya Halima Lawal, commended the military for the initiative, adding that it would instill the virtue peaceful co-existence among young people.Lawal, who was represented by Mr Aku Bawa, the Zonal Director Education southern zone of the state, said the various interventions by OPSH had improved excellence among the young people in the state.“ wish to call on the youths to eschew criminality, drug abuse and study for a better future.“The various educational activities put in place by OPSH has recently brought lots improvement in the educational sector of dear state.“

Let me advice the youths to take advantage the laudable programmes initiated by this task force to enhance their living conditions, because education is the only tool that can bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in the society,”the commissioner said.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the Zonal Chairmen Nigerian Union Teachers (NUT), Representative of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) as well as Principals  of some public Schools in the area.Prizes presented to the winners at the end the competition. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,