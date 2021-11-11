OPSH organises quiz competition among schools to foster peace in Kaduna

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna ad Bauchi states, has organised a quiz competition among schools in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State to promote peaceful co-existence in the area.Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of the task force in a statement on Thursday in Jos said that the competition held on Nov. 10.In a brief address, Maj. Mohammed Galadima, the Commander Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Sanga said that the competition was part of its non-kinetic approach toward promoting peaceful co-existence among the people of area.

He said that education remained a critical tool to development, adding that educated youths would always distance themselves from criminalities.The Kaduna State Commissioner of Education,Hajiya Halima Lawal, commended the military for the initiative, adding that it would instill the virtue of peaceful co-existence among young people.Lawal, who was represented by Mr Aku Bawa, the Zonal Director of Education southern zone of the state, said the various interventions by OPSH had improved academic excellence among the young people in the state.“I wish to call on the youths to eschew criminality, drug abuse and study hard for a better future.“The various educational activities put in place by OPSH has recently brought lots of improvement in the educational sector of our dear state.“

Let me advice the youths to take advantage of the laudable programmes initiated by this task force to enhance their living conditions, because education is the only tool that can bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in the society,”the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the Zonal Chairmen of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Representative of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) as well as Principals of some public Schools in the area.Prizes were presented to the winners at the end of the competition. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...