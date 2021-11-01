OPSH organises marathon competition to foster peace in Plateau

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, has organised a 15-kilometer marathon competition to foster peace in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander of the task force, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the competition on Monday in Mangu, said that the initiative was aimed at driving the peace process in the locality and state in general.

Ali, who was represented by his Deputy, DCP Mohammed Rabiu, called for harmonious and peaceful coexistence among residents of Plateau.The commander, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, urged the people of the state to be ambassadors of peace at all times, adding that the competition would assist in the fight against insecurity in the state.He furthermore described sports as a unifying force and urged the people to imbibe major lessons of sports such as teamwork and discipline in the advancement of social cohesion, mutual respect and religious tolerance.“This competition is a noble initiative aimed at driving the peace process in Plateau.“Sports have long been used to heal wounds among nations.“

This is because irrespective of age, gender, social status and religious background, sports is enjoyed by all, the reason why we all converge on this ground to participate in this all important event,” the commander said.He called for harmonious living among people of different tribes in the state, noting that OPSH would replicate the competition in other localities to foster unity.

He commended community leaders in Mangu for championing the peace process that has paved the way for peace in their domain and called on residents to cooperate with the security agencies towards achieving lasting peace.He also tasked residents to support security agencies by providing useful information on activities of miscreants in their vicinities for prompt response.He further reiterated the commitment of the task force to entrench lasting peace in the state, adding that his men will remain impartial in carrying out their mandate of protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

In a brief remark, the Commander Forward Operation Base (FOB) Mangu, Col. Salliu Adamu, thanked Ali for organising the competitionHe said that the marathon competition was organised to promote peaceful coexistence among diverse ethnic and religious groups as well as to encourage physical fitness. He added that the competition has provided youths in the area the opportunity to interact regardless of ethnic and religious differences. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...