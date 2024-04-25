OPSH commander meets stakeholders in Plateau over insecurity

Following the resurgence of attacks and killings in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has organised a meeting with stakeholders from the two localities.

The meeting had in attendance traditional rulers, religous and community leaders, youth and women groups, as well as government officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had, on April 18, attacked some communities in Bokko and Mangu, leading to the death of 13 persons, including two students of the Plateau University, Bokkos.

Speaking at the meeting on Wednesday in Jos, the commander, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said that the meeting aimed at finding lasting solution to the lingering insecurity in the localities and the state in general.

”This meeting is aimed at addressing the latest security concerns in some parts of the state.

”I want to express my displeasure over the reccurring breach of security which has resulted in the death of innocent civilians.

”The triggers of conflicts on the Plateau must be adequately addressed to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

”This is why we are urging you to support the government and the security agencies to tackle this monsters headlong. We need lasting peace on the Plateau,” he said.

Abubakar urged the stakeholders to support the resettlement efforts of the government and the security agencies, to allow displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

The commander disclosed that some of the perpetrators of the recent attacks had been arrested with weapons and motorcycles recovered, adding that troops were still conducting operations to bring the remaining perpetrators to justice.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Caleb Muftwang, said that his administration had put modalities in place toward ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

Represented by Mr Ephraim Usman, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mutfwang promised to rebuild the confidence and trust of the people for one another.

”Our government is committed to policing the state and making it safe for innocent citizens,” he said.

Various stakeholders made contributions and suggestions aimed at tackling the myriad of security challenges currently confronting the state.

NAN recalls that gunmen had, on Dec. 24, 2023, attacked 20 communities in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin Ladi.

The Christmas eve attacks claimed more than 100 lives and destroyed 250 houses, vehicles, motorcycles and other properties. (NAN)

By Patience Aliyu