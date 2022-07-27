Opposition parties senators stage walkout in plenary

By Kingsley Okoye

Senators of the opposition parties on Wednesday at plenary stage a walkout, following the ruling out of order on a point of order raised by Minority leader Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT ) to discuss insecurity in Nigeria

Aduda had raised a point of order to draw the attention of President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan to bring to the public discussions on issues of insecurity at a close session that lasted two hours.

Lawan,however, intercepted,saying that it was against the senate rule to bring up any matters of such without his prior consultation.

Lawan, thereafter ruled the the minority leader out of order.

Thereafter, Senators of the opposition parties stage a walkout chanting a solidarity song.

Aduda at a news conference in accompany of other opposition lawmakers said:“we went through a closed session to discuss issues as it relates to security in this country especially the happenings in Abuja and happenings all over the country.

“We agree that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property of citizens .

“And for us the minority caucus in the Senate we took into cognisance the fact the Senate had at various levels, at various times, convened various security meetings, issues were discussed.

“We did recommend to government various steps and measures aimed at curbing these issues on insecurity.

“We realise that even Abuja that we are in is longer safe.

“At the closed session we agreed that we will give the president an ultimatum to comply.

“This is what we agreed at in the closed session. So when we came out of the closed door session, we expected that the Senate President will brief the public on the issue that happened.

“However that did not happen,so we have come here in protest to brief you and to let you know that we are with Nigerians in this struggle.

“And that we are worried that no where is safe in Nigeria and as such,we have worked out of the chamber in protest that the security situation is deteriorating and that urgent steps need to be completely taken to ensure that these issues are curbed immediately.”(NAN)

