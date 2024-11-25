Opposition lawmakers want PDP national leadership reconstituted

The Coalition of Opposition Lawmakers in the House of Representatives has called for the reconstitution of the national leadership of the main opposition party,

By EricJames Ochigbo

The coalition made the call in a statement issued by its spokesman, Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo) on Sunday in Abuja.

The lawmaker alleged that some national leaders of the party were working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.

Ugochinyere said there was a plan to ensure that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to choose a Chairman from North Central where the position was originally supposed to come from was not possible.

The rep alleged that there were some impostors in PDP, adding that APC members would be laughing at the PDP now that they wanted to sabotage their party.

He said that the reasons given since last year for not holding a NEC meeting to choose new leaders were no longer tenable.

“Till now, no NEC meeting. They keep giving different excuses.

“If the founding fathers of this party are still alive and are seeing what I am seeing they will be crying.

“At a time when Nigeria is facing a serious crisis, the main opposition party is now in the bed with the ruling party,” he said.

The lawmaker said that it was shameful that PDP was now in disarray.

Ugochinyere said that the acting leadership of the party had forgotten the expectations of Nigerians for a vibrant opposition.

The lawmaker, however, commended leaders in the party who had remained loyal and faithful to the principles of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP Governors Forum has given a three-month ultimatum for the NEC meeting to hold. (NAN)