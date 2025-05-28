Opposition coalition won’t be silent,Tinubu’s government has Failed, By Atiku Abubakar

In just two years, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has proven to be one of the most incompetent, disconnected, and anti-people governments in Nigeria’s democratic history. No previous administration has inflicted this level of hardship on the masses while showing such disregard for transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership.

This government has not only deepened poverty across the country, but it has also set new records in wasteful public spending. At a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling to survive, government officials are living in excess and approving budgets that benefit the elite at the expense of the common man. It is sad that apart from being the poverty capital of the world, Nigeria has under this administration emerged as the unenviable position as the capital of malnourished children in Africa having beaten Sudan, a nation that is at war. According to the Global Hunger Index 2024, our country is one of the most affected by hunger and malnutrition, occupying the 18th position,

Policy after policy under this administration has targeted the poor while providing relief and advantage to the rich. From healthcare to education to identity management and basic public services, Nigerians are now faced with class-based systems where the wealthy enjoy VIP treatment, and the rest are left behind.

Just two weeks ago, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) hiked its fees by 75%, introducing VIP protocols for services that should be a basic right of citizenship. In education, public university fees have been raised far beyond the reach of poor families, with no adequate support mechanisms in place.

Even more troubling is the scale of borrowing under this government. When President Tinubu assumed office in 2023, Nigeria’s total public debt stood at approximately N49 trillion. In just two years, that figure has skyrocketed to N144 trillion — a 150% increase — with more foreign loans now being requested, which could push the debt to N183 trillion.

While the federal government racks up debt, state governments have shown more discipline, reducing their debt levels from N5.86 trillion to N3.97 trillion. The implication is clear: the federal government, under Tinubu, is the primary driver of Nigeria’s current debt crisis.

President Tinubu’s justification — that new borrowing is needed to fund the 2025 budget and soften the impact of fuel subsidy removal — is both weak and dishonest. It was the reckless and insensitive way his government removed the subsidy that created much of today’s economic hardship in the first place.

Today, Nigeria is a nation where the rich get richer, and the poor are punished for trying to survive. This reality can not and will not be ignored.

As opposition leaders and partners committed to the future of Nigeria, we will not stand by and watch democracy be reduced to a tool for elite control. We reject any attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state where dissent is silenced and power is abused.

We are building a strong, united opposition coalition — one that will challenge the excesses of this administration, restore accountability, and return government to the people. We will protect the right of every Nigerian to freely choose their leaders, and we will continue to fight for economic justice, political freedom, and national progress.

We are here to rescue Nigeria. And we will not stop until that goal is achieved.

Signed:

Atiku Abubakar

Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007

Abuja

May 28, 2025.