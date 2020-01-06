OPPO launches illusionary coloured Smartphone, Reno2 F

Chinese smartphone giant, OPPO, has released an illusionary coloured version of its fast-selling Reno2 F and they called it the Nebular Green.

The Nebular Green Reno2 F, OPPO Nigeria said on Monday in statement, looks like a combination of different shades of blues, purples, greens and even white to give the already sleek Reno2 F a very attractive appeal.

The Nebular Green was released in celebration of the “Reno Renew Year’’, a holiday-centric promotional campaign encouraging technology lovers to shed “forced fun’’ and to create their own unique New Year experiences using the Reno2 F.

The idea is to demonstrate that the best way to embrace the New Year is to create it — open up new and exciting worlds, unlocking the magic that lies just below the surface of everyday life.

“We wanted to emphasise that in the `Renew Year’, which is 2020, Nigerians can express their creativity and fashionable style with the aid of the Reno2 F.

“So we created a campaign to encourage OPPO fans to seize these early days and make them their own — and document all of the special moments from a different perspective,’’ Joseph Adeola, the Public Relations Manager of OPPO Nigeria said.

It is equipped with a powerful quad camera setup (48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP), supporting a 5x Hybrid Zoom, Ultra Wide Angle, Ultra Dark Mode, and Ultra Steady Video — Reno2 is ready to capture crisp, super high-quality imaging in long-distance scenarios, like those onstage performers at a live New Year concert.

“Reno2’s Ultra Wide Angle lens is expansive enough to photograph those huge, epic landscapes on your holiday retreat, or squeeze every friend into that big group party shot.

“Its Ultra Dark Mode delivers richly colored and well-lit photos across a range of nighttime scenes.

“Ultra Steady Video dramatically increases the stability of videos when you’re on the move — think of the ultra-smooth, high-quality action footage you could get that from a moving car or while you’re out jogging.

“What’s more, you can quickly and easily create your stunning videos from New Year adventures, with OPPO’s self-made video editor, Soloop, and then share this on your favorite social media channels with a mere tap of the screen,’’ the company said in a statement.

It added that the Special Edition OPPO Reno2 F in Nebular Green is available for sale in SLOT, POINTEK and other accredited dealerships Nationwide @ N129,000 only (Free Special Gift Box Inclusive). (NAN)