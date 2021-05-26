OPL 245: Shell, Eni lose embattled Nigerian oil licence amid corruption trial

Campaigners today applauded President Buhari’s insistence that the field could not be developed until corruption cases had concluded

The license for Nigeria’s offshore OPL 245 block has expired, Eni in response to questions their 2021 annual general meeting. The expiry of the license returns control of the field to the Nigerian Government.

The license for the block, estimated to hold 482 million barrels of economically recoverable , expired on May 11th, ten years after Shell and Eni paid $1.3bn for the license in a scandal plagued deal that sparked numerous criminal investigations and trials.

Despite the expiry of the license, the field has been booked as an asset in Eni company’s for 2020. However, the company acknowledges that may need to be re-assessed “when preparing the next financial information”. Shell wrote down the value of its 50% share in the license in 2020.

Eni requested in 2018 that Nigeria convert the licence to a fresh oil mining license, part of the government approvals necessary to allow drilling to move ahead.

In 2019 President Buhari rejected the request and stated that no further correspondence would be considered until criminal and civil court proceedings in Milan and London related to the 2011 deal had been concluded. Since Buhari’s reply, Eni’s and Shell’s Nigerian subsidiaries have also been charged in Nigeria with corruption over the deal: they have denied wrongdoing and the trial is continuing.

The licence expired before the conclusion of the Milan and Nigerian court proceedings. In 2021, Shell, Eni and other defendants were acquitted in Milan on charges of alleged international corruption over the deal. The case may not have concluded as a decision on whether or not the Milan Prosecutor will appeal has yet to be reached.

Eni has instituted a claim the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, seeking compensation from Nigeria for the non-conversion of the license. The company claims that “it is legally certain that Eni has accrued the to conversion” and has argued that Nigeria’s legal strategy is driven by “undisclosed interests”. is disputed by Nigeria.

Anti-corruption campaigners HEDA, Re:, Corner House and Witness have applauded the stance taken by President Buhari.

“The rule of law that no-one should be above the law. Shell and Eni’s deal for license was deeply flawed. It would have been totally egregious to convert the license while the companies are still on trial for corruption in Nigeria and proceedings in Milan may not be concluded. that the license has expired, Shell and Eni should accept that they have lost the field.” Lanre Saraju, Chairman of HEDA said.(Press Release)

