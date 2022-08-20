Opiah calls for sustainable Anti Drug Clubs in schools

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

In a bid to ensure youths in Nigeria are kept off from banned and illicit drugs, the Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has called for a sustained establishment of anti drug clubs in schools.

Opiah who spoke during the 2022 Conference on Drug and Substance Abuse; the Effect on Mental Health and National Security organised by Initiative Against Addiction And Substance Abuse in Nigeria,IAASAN,in Collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,NDLEA,and the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria,NCTRN, expressed that such measures will keep at bay abuse of drugs by the youths.

The minister who was represented at the occasion by Capt Bishop Johnson, his Special Assistant on Strategy and Public Relations, stated that the ministry of education will play its role in any effort to battle the scourge.

He further noted that heads of institutions under the ministry are urged to establish anti drug clubs where such don’t exist and those in place should be sustained for same purposes.

In his address, the minister who assumed office a month ago enthused that “The future of the country remains bleak if the menace of drug abuse by young people is not brought to an immediate end.

“I believes that government should waste no time and spare no resources to ensure the menace of drug abuse which has since risen to a crisis level in this country is brought to an end. The government should go after drug peddlers, their enablers and collaborators anywhere they are found.”

Speaking further he said, “The ministry of education will play its role in any effort to fight this scourge, even as principals of secondary schools, provosts of colleges, rectors of Polytechnics and vice chancellors of universities are encouraged to establish anti drug clubs in their various institutions across the country to begin massive awareness campaign on the dangers of this epidemic.

“Make no mistakes, to end drug abuse in Nigeria requires collective efforts of all. While government must act, parents on their part must play more active roles in the lives of their wards and monitor their activities even at home. It is only through collaborative efforts of all can this scourge be brought to an end. Citizens, government, teachers and parents must come together and work together if the very objective for which we have all gathered here today must be realised.”

