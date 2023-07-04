Opeyemi, Umahi, Ndume emerge Senate principal officers

By Haruna Salami

Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) has emerged the Senate Leader at Senate resumption on Tuesday.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus “after due consultations has reached a consensus to pick Bamidele as the Senate (Leader)”.

Before his appointment on Tuesday, Senator Bamidele had spent eight years in the National Assembly with four-year term each in both chambers of the parliament where he chaired important committees.

First timer, Senator David Umahi emerged Deputy Senate Leader, Ali Ndume (Borno South) emerged Senate Majority Whip while Senator Lola Ashiru is Deputy Majority Whip.

Senate Minority caucus consisting 7 political parties also came up with their leadership.

Akpabio who announced the list said Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North) Minority Leader, Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere (PDP Osun West), Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Neokocha (LP Abia Central) Minority Whip, Rufai Hanga (NNPP Kano Central) Deputy Minority Whip.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

