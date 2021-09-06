Operator canvases PPP for Zoo Management

Mr Andy Ehanire, Chief Executive of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Benin, has recommended the adoption of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the management of zoos in the country.

Ehanire made the recommendation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

He said that the overhead costs of running of zoos were high, while its infrastructure required regular maintenance and expensive upgrading.

He said that a good PPP arrangement would improve management of zoos and make them flourish better.

“It should be known that zoos are fragile and easily succumb to shocks, hence they are more seriously challenged in this country, leading to underperformance or poor standards.

“In Nigeria, zoos are the main preserve of governments because of its capital intensive nature and the long gestation periods of getting them fully operational and financially stable.

“The PPP management strategy has worked for Ogba Zoo in Benin and should be a template for governments who are increasingly impatient with the feeding bottle mentality of some zoos, permanently hooked on life support,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...