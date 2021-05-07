The Nigerian Army says a team of security operatives has foiled another attack on Police Area Command in Orlu, Imo, by suspected terrorists of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Yerima said that a gang of terrorists mounted on vehicles stormed Orlu town on May 6, with the intention to attack the compound housing the Area Command and Police Station in Orlu Local Government Area.

He said that the attackers were resisted by vigilant police personnel at the command, adding that they were completely obliterated when a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force arrived at the scene.

According to him, the assailants, who have been on the radar of the Joint Technical Intelligence Team, were said to have come from a Forest Camp in Ideato North Local Government Area of the state from where they mobilised and planned the failed attack.

“Following the encounter, 11 IPOB/ESN Terrorists were neutralised while four AK47, one G3 and one Pump Action Rifles, as well as a Berretta Pistol, charms and assorted ammunitions, were recovered.

“All the 11 operational Vehicles used for the attack were demobilised and as such the remaining terrorists escaped on foot with various degrees of injuries.

“There were no casualties on the side of the security forces,” he said.

Army spokesperson, however, advised law-abiding citizens in the area to look out for strange persons with gunshot injuries and report the same to the nearest security agency for the safety of their communities.

He gave the assurance that the Nigerian Army would remain committed to a united Nigeria that is safe for all law-abiding citizens and will continue to support the Police in maintaining internal security.

He also enjoined the general public to support the security forces with useful and timely information that would help eliminate the security threats in their communities. (NAN)

