‎Operation UDO KA Vows to Crush Sit-at-Home Orders, Disrupt IPOB/ESN Threats in South-East‎‎

‎By Chimezie Godfrey

‎In a renewed effort to restore peace and stability in the South-East, the Joint Task Force (JTF) of Operation UDO KA has reiterated its commitment to ending the sit-at-home orders and other threats posed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

‎Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division, gave the assurance during a security briefing in Enugu. He was represented by the Chief of Staff of the Division, Brigadier General Shuaibu Umar Abubakar, who addressed questions on the military’s ongoing campaign against separatist activities in the region.

‎“I want to assure the public that efforts are still ongoing to ensure that the sit-at-home issue is quashed in all South-Eastern states,” Brigadier General Abubakar declared. “We are not relenting in our efforts to make sure that every Monday morning, the sit-at-home directive does not work. We are very proactive about that.”

‎According to Olatoye, Operation UDO KA has encountered significant security challenges, primarily driven by the activities of IPOB and ESN. He warned that the secessionist group continues to attempt to manipulate and recruit law-abiding citizens into their ranks.

‎“IPOB and ESN terrorists, over time, have made efforts to distract law-abiding citizens to pledge allegiance to their group,” he noted. “Consequently, Operation UDO KA has embarked on both kinetic and non-kinetic operations to contain their actions, reduce their freedom of movement, disrupt their collaboration, and ultimately create a secure environment conducive for political and socio-economic development.”

‎The JTF, according to him, has refined its tactics in line with the mission of the Chief of Defence Staff, which emphasizes a people-centric and professional armed forces capable of delivering on its constitutional mandate.

‎Between January and May 2025, Operation UDO KA recorded notable gains, including the surrender of 40 insurgents, who are now being processed for reintegration into civil society.

‎However, the GOC stressed that the region remains volatile, facing a spectrum of complex and dynamic security challenges. These include illegal mining, oil bunkering, arms proliferation, herder-farmer clashes, kidnappings, and communal conflicts.

‎“The activities of IPOB and ESN have been most rampant in Imo State, followed closely by Anambra and Enugu,” he stated. “They have resorted to planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along commercial routes, posing a significant threat to lives and economic activity. We are taking concerted measures to mitigate the impact of these attacks.”

‎The military leadership reaffirmed its dedication to sustaining peace-building measures and combating emerging threats. Operation UDO KA, they emphasized, is here to stay until security and normalcy are fully restored in the region.

