‎Operation UDO KA, NAFDAC Seize Over ₦1 Trillion Worth of Fake, Substandard Drugs in Major South-East Crackdown

‎In a sweeping interagency operation aimed at dismantling criminal networks and safeguarding public health, troops of Operation UDO KA in conjunction with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have seized fake and substandard medicines valued at over ₦1 trillion across major drug markets in the South-East and other parts of Nigeria.

‎

‎This was disclosed by Dr. Iluyomade Martins, Director of NAFDAC South-East Zone, during a briefing with Defence Correspondents at the military cantonment in Onitsha on Wednesday. According to him, over 100 trailers loaded with counterfeit and unwholesome pharmaceuticals were intercepted during the month-long exercise.

‎

‎“Precisely on February 9, we organized an operation in which Sector 302 was a major player. The objective was to remove fake and substandard medicines from the biggest drug markets in Nigeria,” Dr. Martins said. “We executed the operation simultaneously in Onitsha, Lagos, and Aba, and the Nigerian Army played a critical role in its success.”

‎

‎He noted that the joint task force operated tirelessly on the ground for over four weeks, uncovering massive quantities of dangerous drugs hidden in commercial consignments.

‎

‎ “We moved more than 100 trailers of fake and substandard medicines from various markets, especially in the South-East. The items we confiscated are worth over a trillion naira,” he revealed. “You can imagine the number of lives that have been saved by removing these poisons from circulation.”

‎

‎Dr. Martins highlighted that many of the seized products were narcotics—substances that not only endanger public health but also serve as financial lifelines for criminal and terrorist networks.

‎

‎“A lot of the things we recovered were narcotics that fuel insecurity,” he explained. “If you remove the fuelling of insecurity, you’ve already done 50% of the work needed to stabilize the country.”

‎

‎He praised the synergy between the Nigerian Army and NAFDAC, citing the operation as a model example of how interagency collaboration can yield tangible results in the fight against crime and insecurity.

‎

‎“NAFDAC is very happy to collaborate with the Nigerian Army. We got the best we could have hoped for. This is how interagency collaboration should be if we truly want to save Nigeria,” Dr. Martins said.

‎

‎He specifically commended Sector 302 and the Nigerian Army Headquarters under 82 Division, which coordinated and spearheaded the operation with precision and commitment.

‎

‎“We had the best collaboration with Sector 302 and the 82 Division, and this success shows the power of unity in national security operations,” he added.

‎

‎The operation is part of a broader push by the federal government and security agencies to crack down on the distribution of illicit substances and counterfeit products, which have been linked to rising insecurity, addiction, and loss of lives in the region.

‎

‎Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and arrests have been made, with suspects expected to face prosecution. The military and NAFDAC have reiterated their commitment to sustained enforcement efforts to rid Nigerian markets of dangerous pharmaceutical products.

