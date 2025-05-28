‎Operation UDO KA Dismantles IPOB/ESN Strongholds in Anambra – Troops Restore Peace in Ihiala‎

Troops of Operation UDO KA have recorded a significant victory against separatist insurgents, flushing out members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), from their long-established stronghold in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The Sector 5 Forward Operating Base (FOB), located in Orsumoghu, has served as a strategic launching pad for intensified military operations aimed at reclaiming territories once controlled by the outlawed group. Speaking with Defence Correspondents during a tour of the area on Wednesday, Commander of the FOB, Colonel Adamu Mohammed, detailed the series of operations that led to the liberation of the region.
”Our present location, Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA, has been the most active IPOB/ESN area in the state. This informed the choice of the location for establishing the FOB, which is the Sector’s Step-Up Headquarters under Operation UDO KA,” Col. Mohammed said. “Since our occupation of the area, IPOB criminals have made spirited attempts to dislodge us, but our troops have remained unyielding.”
He noted that the strategic location—situated at a vital crossroads and occupying a previously abandoned civic center—was once a gateway for IPOB/ESN operatives to launch attacks and escape into surrounding forests. Now under military control, the area has witnessed a sharp increase in patrols, raids, ambushes, and joint operations with other security agencies.
Col. Mohammed outlined several major achievements since the establishment of the FOB:
”Liberation of hideouts once dominated by IPOB/ESN operatives, including the present FOB location and areas along the Orsumoghu-Ukpor road.
”Rescue of a kidnapped victim and recovery of multiple pump-action rifles in March 2024.
”Neutralization of insurgents and seizure of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle during a clearance operation in Lilu.
”Arrest of collaborators, including a POS vendor alleged to be a logistics supplier for the group.
”Recovery of explosive materials, including 26 IED pipes, 11 water gel IEDs, solar-powered CCTV cameras, a 12.5kg cylinder IED, and other electronic components used in the fabrication of explosive devices.
”Neutralization of operatives and seizure of additional firearms in operations across Ihiala communities such as Mbosi and Isseke.
”Disruption of child trafficking operations through actionable intelligence that led to the arrest of a suspected trafficker on Orlu road.”
Col. Mohammad emphasized that one of the key security threats in the region remains the heavily forested Orsumoghu area, which shares a porous border with Imo State. This terrain, he explained, has historically provided cover for armed groups but is now being systematically cleared.
Despite the ongoing security operations, the FOB has fostered cordial relations with local residents. In a move to strengthen civil-military cooperation, the FOB recently constructed a borehole within the community to address water scarcity and improve local welfare.
“The FOB maintains a good relationship with the members of the community,” Col. Mohammed said. “As a way of appreciating this, a borehole was dug to curb the problem of water supply and foster good civil-military relations.”
The commander attributed the relative peace and improved security in Ihiala and its environs to the relentless efforts of the troops stationed at the FOB.
“The activities of the FOB have immensely brought about relative peace and stability within the area of responsibility,” he noted. “On behalf of the troops of FOB Orsumoghu, I sincerely appreciate the defence media team for their visit. We wish you a safe trip back to your destination.”
As Operation UDO KA continues its mission across the Southeast, the military remains resolute in dismantling insurgent networks and restoring law and order across affected communities.
