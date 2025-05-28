‎Operation UDO KA Dismantles IPOB/ESN Strongholds in Anambra – Troops Restore Peace in Ihiala‎

‎



‎Troops of Operation UDO KA have recorded a significant victory against separatist insurgents, flushing out members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), from their long-established stronghold in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

‎

‎The Sector 5 Forward Operating Base (FOB), located in Orsumoghu, has served as a strategic launching pad for intensified military operations aimed at reclaiming territories once controlled by the outlawed group. Speaking with Defence Correspondents during a tour of the area on Wednesday, Commander of the FOB, Colonel Adamu Mohammed, detailed the series of operations that led to the liberation of the region.

‎

‎”Our present location, Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA, has been the most active IPOB/ESN area in the state. This informed the choice of the location for establishing the FOB, which is the Sector’s Step-Up Headquarters under Operation UDO KA,” Col. Mohammed said. “Since our occupation of the area, IPOB criminals have made spirited attempts to dislodge us, but our troops have remained unyielding.”

‎

‎He noted that the strategic location—situated at a vital crossroads and occupying a previously abandoned civic center—was once a gateway for IPOB/ESN operatives to launch attacks and escape into surrounding forests. Now under military control, the area has witnessed a sharp increase in patrols, raids, ambushes, and joint operations with other security agencies.

‎

‎Col. Mohammed outlined several major achievements since the establishment of the FOB:

‎

‎”Liberation of hideouts once dominated by IPOB/ESN operatives, including the present FOB location and areas along the Orsumoghu-Ukpor road.

‎

‎”Rescue of a kidnapped victim and recovery of multiple pump-action rifles in March 2024.

‎

‎”Neutralization of insurgents and seizure of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle during a clearance operation in Lilu.

‎

‎”Arrest of collaborators, including a POS vendor alleged to be a logistics supplier for the group.

‎

‎”Recovery of explosive materials, including 26 IED pipes, 11 water gel IEDs, solar-powered CCTV cameras, a 12.5kg cylinder IED, and other electronic components used in the fabrication of explosive devices.

‎

‎”Neutralization of operatives and seizure of additional firearms in operations across Ihiala communities such as Mbosi and Isseke.

‎

‎”Disruption of child trafficking operations through actionable intelligence that led to the arrest of a suspected trafficker on Orlu road.”

‎

‎Col. Mohammad emphasized that one of the key security threats in the region remains the heavily forested Orsumoghu area, which shares a porous border with Imo State. This terrain, he explained, has historically provided cover for armed groups but is now being systematically cleared.

‎

‎Despite the ongoing security operations, the FOB has fostered cordial relations with local residents. In a move to strengthen civil-military cooperation, the FOB recently constructed a borehole within the community to address water scarcity and improve local welfare.

‎

‎“The FOB maintains a good relationship with the members of the community,” Col. Mohammed said. “As a way of appreciating this, a borehole was dug to curb the problem of water supply and foster good civil-military relations.”

‎

‎The commander attributed the relative peace and improved security in Ihiala and its environs to the relentless efforts of the troops stationed at the FOB.

‎

‎“The activities of the FOB have immensely brought about relative peace and stability within the area of responsibility,” he noted. “On behalf of the troops of FOB Orsumoghu, I sincerely appreciate the defence media team for their visit. We wish you a safe trip back to your destination.”

‎

‎As Operation UDO KA continues its mission across the Southeast, the military remains resolute in dismantling insurgent networks and restoring law and order across affected communities.

‎

‎

