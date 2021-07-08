Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence campaign yielding result in Bauchi – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says its Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence which began on July 5, is yielding positive results in Bauchi state.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander of FRSC in Bauchi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

NAN recalls that the sector commander had on July 2, said that over 780 processed National Drivers’ Licences were unclaimed at different Motor Licensing Offices in the state.

Abdullahi had announced that the corp would embark on a week-long special operation from July 5, to clamp down on all unlicensed drivers and impound their vehicles.

He told NAN that over 70 of the unclaimed processed National Drivers’ Licences in the state have been collected as a result of the exercise.

“Operation show your driver’s licence is going on smoothly and is yielding positive results in all the local government areas of the state.

“As at Wednesday, I was informed by the Board of Internal Revenue that over 70 out of the over 780 unclaimed processed National Drivers’ Licenses have been claimed now.

“As the Operation Show Your Driver’s License goes on, we will have a cumulative at the end of the exercise.

“At the end of the exercise, the people will be informed about the total number of processed National Driver’s Licenses that have been claimed.

“They will also get to know the total number of motorists who have commenced the process of acquiring the driver’s license and the total number of those that have been sanctioned.

“The exercise is for a period of one week and it will end on July 11, 2021,” he said.

He however, urged all motorists whose driver’s license had expired and those without one, to go for it.

Yusuf said that the exercise would improve good driving culture in the state.

“Acquiring a driver’s license has a lot of processes and procedures, and having gone through those processes, it is assumed that you will be better informed on how to use the road.

“This will go a long way in mitigating road traffic crashes to some extent in the state,” the commander said.

