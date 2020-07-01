Operation Sahel Sanity: Buratai seeks support of traditional leaders

Share the news













The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has solicited the support of traditional leaders in Zamfara to combat activities of bandits and other forms of criminalities in the North West geo political zone.

Buratai made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, in his Palace in Gusau on Wednesday.

He informed the Emir that he was in zamfara on operational tour of formations and units of 8 Division Nigerian Army to assess the level of their combat readiness in the reinvigorated efforts to combat banditry and associated insecurity in the zone.

Buratai said his visit to the palace was to register his respect and in furtherance of Nigerian Army’s excellent civil military relations.

He added that the Nigerian Army was celebrating her 157 years of existence (Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2020) in the neighbouring state of Katsina to reinvigorate the fight against insecurity in the region.

According to him, the commencement of Exercise Sahel Sanity currently going on simultaneously in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara States was aimed at the final defeat of banditry and other forms of criminality.

He however solicited for the support of the traditional rulers by sensitising their people to cooperate with the security agencies by providing the necessary information to help in containing the lingering security challenges in the region and the country at large.

Responding, the Emir thanked the COAS for the visit and promised to give all the necessary support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies where necessary in order for peace to reign in the zone.

He also prayed for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and for the peace and security of the nation. (NAN)

Related