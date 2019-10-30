Operation Kpochapu 2: Police arrest 115 suspects in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra have arrested 115 suspects for alleged pick pocketing, hand bag snatching and smoking of cannabis, among other social deviances in the commercial city of Onitsha.

The Spokesperson, Mr Haruna Mohammed told newsmen at the Police Area Command, Onitsha during the parade that the feat followed the recent launch of Operation Kpochapu 2.

Gov. Willie Obiano had two weeks ago launched the operation to support security agencies with vehicles and other logistics to help stem the tide of crime in the state.

Mohammed said the police in conjunction with other security agencies jointly carried out a raid of black spots and criminal hideouts particularly at Upper Iweka, Aba and Owerri roads.

“A total number of 90 suspects were arrested in connection with cases of pick pocketing, hand bag snatching, cannabis smoking and other social deviances within Onitsha and environments,” he said.

The police spokesperson said 25 other suspects were arrested for alleged illegal revenue collections.

He said the operation was carefully coordinated by the Area Commander Onitsha, Mr John Obuagbaka.

Mohammed, who noted that the security operatives professionally carried out the operations in consonance with the internationally accepted best practices, added that the suspects would be charged to court.

“It was a hitch free operation. The command will profile and screen the suspects while those found wanting will be charged to court.

“Those who are not will be freed unconditionally and they are all entitled to their rights and privileges as suspects,” Mohammed said.

He further assured that the underage and adolescent among the suspects would be treated based on the law guiding Children and Young Persons in the state.

“The essence of these operations carried out between Tuesday and Wednesday were to make sure that safety and security becomes the top security priority in the state,” Mohammed stressed.

While commending the state government’s support to security agencies, Mohammed assured that this year’s Christmas and other festivities would be celebrated peacefully. (NAN)