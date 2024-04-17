Operation Delta Sanity has improved crude oil production- Navy

The Nigerian Navy has said that the activities of its Operation Delta Sanity have led to improved crude oil production in the country.

Rear Adm. Saheed Akinwande, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, made the statement at a press briefing in Calabar on Wednesday.

Akinwande said that the operation involved several vessels and naval personnel deployed on aggressive surveillance and patrols of the waterways.

He said that the operation had increased sea and riverine patrol to about 1,752 hours across the bases by boats and air assets respectively.

The flag officer stated that the gallantry of personnel in the operation had resulted in several arrests, destruction of several wooden boats and recovery of illegal bunkering equipment.

”The navy has also deactivated about 60 illegal refineries, destroyed 293,900 litres of illegally refined diesel and recovered about 412,000 litres of stolen crude oil,” he said.

Akinwande further said that fishing activities had received a boost following increased naval presence on the waterways.

He said that the operation had also recorded remarkable success in tackling the activities of smugglers.

”We have been able to impound no fewer than 78 bags of 50kg smuggled parboiled rice during our operations.

”We shall continue to pursue a robust collaborative engagement with coastal communities and other stakeholders through regular meetings.

Also speaking, Commodore Rotimi Oderemi, Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Victory, said the navy was working closely with other security agencies to rid the waterways of criminal activities.

”We are indulging in increased patrols, deployments and shared credible intelligence with sister agencies for better security,” he said.

Oderemi said that the navy needed more logistics support and flat bottom platforms for effective patrol of the nation’s large coastline.

”This will enable us to penetrate the creeks and back waters for more efficient results,” he said.

NAN reports that the Operation Delta Sanity was inaugurated on Jan. 6 by the Chief of Naval Staff to curb crude oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta.(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba