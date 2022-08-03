Operation Delta Safe hands over 23 seized drums of diesel to NSCDC

By George Odok

Troops of Sector 4, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) on Wednesday handed over 23 drums of seized diesel to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Calabar.

Mr Sani Sa’ad, Deputy Superintendent of NSCDC, the Component Commander of NSCDC in OPDS, said that the product was consficated in Ikang area of Bakassi Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OPDS is a joint security operation set up to protect oil and gas infrastructure, oil theft, prevent sea robbery and deter militancy.

He said that the seizure was carried out due to credible information given to the troops by concerned individuals.

Sa’ad said that investigation revealed that the product was to be conveyed to militant camps in Ambazonia, Cameroon.

He said that based on the information, the troops swung into action which made the suspects to flee on citing men of the OPDS.

According to him, the intention of the militants in moving the product to the Ambazonia camp is illegal.

“We have 23 drums of diesel here, the product was confiscated on July 31. We are here to hand over the product to NSCDC for onward investigation and prosecution.

“For us, our procedure is to hand over the product to NSCDC because they are the relevant security agency saddled with the responsibility to handle such cases,” he said.

Mr Solomon Eremi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NSCDC in the state, who received the product, lauded OPDS for the feat.

Eremi said he received the product on behalf of the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, adding that there would be a forfeiture of the product since the suspects had ran away.

“We are going to do the needful as regards this product.

“But in this case where the suspects all ran away, there will be a forfeiture of the product because we are going to hand it over to the government,” he said. (NAN)

