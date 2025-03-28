Operation DELTA SAFE Foils Oil Theft Worth Over N536m – DHQ

In a significant operation against oil theft, the Nigerian military, in collaboration with hybrid forces and security agencies, foiled an illicit oil operation worth over Five Hundred and Thirty-six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty-five Thousand Seven Hundred and Nine Naira (536,735,709.00).

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a significant operation against oil theft, the Nigerian military, in collaboration with hybrid forces and security agencies, foiled an illicit oil operation worth over Five Hundred and Thirty-six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty-five Thousand Seven Hundred and Nine Naira (536,735,709.00).

The operation, part of ongoing efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to combat criminal activities, was carried out by the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the Niger Delta region.

During the operation, the military recovered 392,174 litres of stolen crude oil, 138,757 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 830 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and 375 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK). These materials were seized from illegal refining sites, which were destroyed in the process.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, confirmed the success of the operation, stating, “The military’s sustained efforts in safeguarding Nigeria’s oil resources continue to yield remarkable results. This operation has disrupted a significant oil theft operation, preventing the criminals from further exploiting our national resources.

“Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over Five Hundred and Thirty-six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty-five Thousand Seven Hundred and Nine Naira (536,735,709.00) only. The breakdown includes: 392,174 litres of stolen crude oil, 138,757 litres of illegally refined AGO, 830 litres of PMS and 375 litres of DPK.

“Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 29 crude oil cooking ovens, 31 dugout pits, 48 boats, 21 storage tanks, 18 drums and 16 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 4 vehicles amongst others.

“Similarly, troops recovered huge cache of assorted arms and ammunition during the week. The weapons recovered include; AK47 rifles, locally fabricated guns, Dane guns, pump action, locally fabricated pistols and RPG tubes amongst others. The ammunitions recovered include; various kinds of 7,62mm ammo as well as RPG bombs.”

Maj-Gen. Kangye noted that the successful disruption of this oil theft operation highlights the continued commitment of the Nigerian military to countering economic sabotage and criminal activities in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the military’s efforts also resulted in the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition, contributing to the ongoing fight against violent extremism and other security threats in the region.

“As part of the broader counter-criminality operations, troops continued to neutralize various criminal elements, arresting individuals involved in other illegal activities and rescuing kidnapped victims.

“The operation is seen as a significant blow to organized oil theft syndicates in Nigeria, further demonstrating the effectiveness of the AFN in securing the nation’s resources,” he said.

The DDMO affirmed that troops recorded significant achievements in the fight against terrorism, banditry, Kidnapping across the troubled zones of the country. He assured that the military would continue protect lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“The gallant men and women of the AFN will continue to carry out their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians in line with our constitutional roles, Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Internal Security Operations,” he said.