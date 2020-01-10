Operation Amotekun and emerging questions

By  Rahaman Onike

What initially appeared to be daydream or advanced fashion of it called nightmare has turned to reality today with the launching of operation Amotekun by the governors  of South west states, in the city of ibadan.

   By conceptualization and etymology of the word Amotekun in Yoruba,it makes a lot of sense, if performance and reality  is  judged from semantic viewpoints.

     The message the operation code intends to pass across is that just  like the leopard, the Yoruba are rarely aggressive. If nothing else, the operation code has the benefit of helping the region  win the war against insecurity from psychological front.

  The word leopard by way of semantic transfer is sending a strong  message to kidnappers, herdsmen, armed robbers, bandits etc that Yoruba can only get provoked when  confronted and intruded upon.

By Yoruba historical antecedence, there is no denial of the fact that Yoruba people remain one of the ethnic groups that typically unite when they face adversity and take  pride in being aggressive when it comes to  defending their territories against intruding forces.

Six months ago when six governors of South west Nigeria states met in Ibadan for a security summit, the idea of setting up a regional collaborative security agency was muted . Today, the western Nigeria security network was birthed .

I trust that  the governors  with the  launch  of Amotekun today will make way for further regional integration,growth and development in the South West.

The cynics have somehow been proved wrong with the launching and applause  that greeted the birth of this jointly  funded security outfit. In all intents  and purposes, formation of joint security force by the governors of South west is long overdue,the fear from some quarters notwithstanding.

Whoever understands the kind of security challenges in the region is recently being confronted with, will appreciate the need for security task-force code named Operation Amotekun.

Some Yoruba opinion leaders supported and rejoiced over the new formation in anticipation that such regional cooperation will lead to economic prosperity for the South west geopolitical zone,while we still have well meaning Yoruba Elders that do not believe in the initiative.

In the category, we have people  like Comrade Yinka Odumakin  who have expressed disagreement  with those rejoicing that Operation Amotekun will rid South west of  security challenges.

Without prejudice to the numerical strength of those that opposed the idea of joint  security task force,what cannot be dismissed  with a wave of hand is the premise  upon which they based their arguments.

Any true observers of Nigeria’s  political development will be forced to tolerate those that opposed the idea of Operation Amotekun giving their insistence on true federalism.

With the modus operandi of Operation Amotekun, nothing  suggests that the new security outfit is equivalent to state police which has been a subject of agitation for long. It becomes worrisome when the  calibre of the  Publicity Secretary of Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Organization, Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin  could have  publicly declared that without true federalism the idea of Operation Amotekun will be a waste of time.

Given the position of Aare  Onakakanfo of Yorubaland on the issue,he was optimistic that the  initiative would suppress the vagaries of insecurity pervading the Yorubaland in the last five years. What this means is that not every Yoruba Leader is in support of this new mission.

The fact that some do not agree with the initiative doesn’t make it not workable.

As people continue to laud the idea and urging support for it’s effective performance,there are still some questions begging for answers. One, has the federal government truly blessed and endorsed the formation of a regional security outfit. If Yes, what was the limitations set for it’s operation. Surprisingly,the presidential spokespersons or the National Security Adviser has not issued any statement up till this moment. However,the report has it that the Inspector General of Police has endorsed Operation Amotekun  in the South west. This police endorsement came at the wake of rumour making the rounds that the police and military are not ready to embark on joint patrol with men of Operation Amotekun.

While congratulating the South west governors for the feat, there is still need for further enlightenment as many are still in doubts of the statutes setting up this organization.

Despite my support for this  initiative which was  prompted by exigency, I still have my reservations,if truly the security apparatus do not have power to arrest or directly prosecute an offenders.

Even when there are plans to train  members of this security outfit, backlashes are bound to occur, if truly men of Operation Amotekun are not authorized  to shoot suspected criminals.

Another question begging for answer  is how would the activity of the outfit not conflict with that of statutory and other legally  constituted security agencies.

Again, there is also fear that what will become of Operation Amotekun in the case whereby these Regional  Security Guards later turned into another extortionist security outfit.of equal importance is the fear that there may be power conflict if there is no definitive chain -of -command structure for Amotekun Operation in the region. Last but not the least is the question of  how the governors who are the financiers of the security outfits not going to be using the organization to settle political scores or for victimization of their political opponents. Which measures  have also been put in place to ensure accountability and efficient performance of operation Amotekun.

Above all, I congratulate the initiators particularly the South west Governors for this initiative despite the grey areas  in their operational guidelines and questions begging for answers.  

Rahaman Onike,Public Affairs Analyst writes from Oyo,Oyo State

P.O Box 331,Oyo,Oyo State




