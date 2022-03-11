Openness earns Oba Balogun throne of Olubadan- Osinbajo

By David Adeoye/ Suleiman Shehu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the openness and large heart of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr) Olalekan Balogun, earned him the throne.

Osinbajo, in his remarks at the installation of Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, also prophesised that the reign of the traditional ruler would witness greatness.

“He was better prepared for the throne, having being a scholar, former Senator and champion of indigenous culture and community empowerment,” the vice president said.

Osinbajo, while congratulating the new Olubadan, Governent of Oyo State, on the coronation, commended the orderliness and unique steps taken in ascending to the throne of Olubadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Balogun was installed and presented with the Staff and Instrument of Office by the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, at exactly 12:32 p.m.

Makinde, in his address, urged the new Ibadan foremost traditional ruler to remain steadfast as the gatekeeper of Ibadan traditional system.

The governor urged the traditional rulers, as custodians of traditional system, not to play politics with the system.

He said that no politician, no matter how highly placed, could destroy any system without the cooperation of members of the system.

Makinde implored Balogun and the Olubadan-In-Council to work toward ensuring that the laws, having to do with the ascension to the throne of Olubadan, remain sacrosanct.

He advised the Olubadan-In- Council to be self-conceived and remain self-regulated without any external interference from the political class, if there was going to be any amendment in the laws.

The governor said further that he had always taken a stand for the integrity of traditional systems.

“And so, I am, especially delighted that today, Friday, March 11, the sanctity of the emergence of this century-old dynasty, has been restored.

“His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Alli, Okumade II, has distinguished himself as an excellent professional.

“He has without doubt contributed and will continue to contribute to the development of Ibadanland and Oyo State at large.

“He has served both in private and public service and has even represented Oyo State at the Senate.

“He is indeed a man of many parts and so, we rejoice that His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Alli Okumade II, climbed the 22 steps on the Olubadan line, starting from the lowest rung of Jagun Olubadan over a period of 39 years.

“We rejoice because His Imperial Majesty having seen how things were when politics became a factor in the ascension to the throne, is in a great position to defend the traditions of our people and ensure that this does not happen again.

“And, I want to restate that though, we politicians will come and go, sometimes, to satisfy our political whims, we may make decisions that do not protect our traditional systems.

“But, this is why the custodians of our culture must always take a stand preventing us from tinkering with the age-old traditional systems.

“So, I join Oyo State Government, sons and daughters of Ibadan and good people of Oyo State to wish the Imperial Majesty a peaceful and successful reign,” Makinde said.

Highlights of the event was the

traditional homages to the new Olubadan, led by Otun Olubadan, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, followed by other members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Council of Iyalodes, Mogajis, religious leaders, among others.(NAN)

