Open University resumes academic activities on Monday

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) says normal academic activities will resume on Oct. 12 (Monday) after six months of break following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which affected the economies and social life all over the world.

A statement issued on Saturday by Mr Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, said the decision to resume normal academic activities followed the recent decision of the Federal Government on re-opening of all academic institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NOUN suspended all academic activities on March 20, 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

“The university Management has directed all members of staff to resume duty on Monday,” the statement quoted Sheme as saying.