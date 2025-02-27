Open University Don Rues Neglect of Academic Counselling in Nigerian Schools

A seasoned Guidance and Counselling scholar at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Augustine Chinweuba Ukwueze, has said that the role of academic counselling in Nigeria’s education sector is often under-appreciated despite its impact.

Ukwueze, a lecturer in the NOUN’s Department of Educational Foundations, Faculty of Education, stated this on Thursday at the NOUN 31st Inaugural Lecture held at the university’s headquarters in Abuja.

In the lecture titled, “Academic Counselling: A Dark Horse in Education Industry,” he provided an analysis of why academic counselling remains a “dark horse,” saying, “It is a powerful but overlooked force capable of driving significant improvements in educational outcomes and student well-being.”

The lecturer offered conceptual clarifications, distinguishing academic counselling from other forms of counselling, and emphasised that academic counseling plays a pivotal role in ensuring students make informed educational choices.

He traced the historical evolution of guidance and counselling and highlighted its roots in the early 20th Century and its gradual integration into educational systems worldwide.

According to him, while academic counselling has always been a critical component of education, its potential has yet to be fully realised.

He noted that despite academic counseling’s contributions to student success, many institutions still fail to prioritise it, leading to poor student performance, misguided career paths, and high dropout rates.

The professor presented compelling justifications for academic counselling, citing its role in addressing students’ academic, emotional, and social challenges.

He argued that effective counselling not only improves academic performance but also equips students with the skills needed to navigate life’s complexities.

The lecturer presented empirical data showing the impact of academic counselling on student performance.

Ukwueze revealed that students who received consistent academic counselling recorded a significant improvement in their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and National Examination Council (NECO) results, compared to their peers who did not receive such support and schools that implemented academic counseling programmes recorded improvement in student retention and progression.

According to him, his findings underscore the “undeniable impact of counseling” in shaping students’ academic achievements and career prospects.

Reflecting on his personal and professional journey in counselling, the professor shared how his passion for academic counselling was ignited during his early years as an educator and recounted his experiences working with students from diverse backgrounds who, with proper academic guidance, overcame educational challenges and achieved outstanding results.

These interactions shaped his understanding of the power of counselling, he explained.

Ukwueze also identified several threats to effective academic counselling, including inadequate funding, a shortage of trained counsellors, students’ reluctance to seek counseling due to misconceptions and stigma and the lack of awareness about its importance among policymakers and educators.

He warned that neglecting these challenges could undermine the potential of academic counselling to drive educational excellence.

He gave kudos to NOUN for being one of the few universities that invest in its guidance and counselling units and had one of the largest employment of counselors in the country.

To address these challenges, he recommended increased investment in counselling services at all levels of education, integration of technology to enhance counselling delivery, sensitising students and parents about the benefits of academic counseling, professional development programmes for counsellors to keep them updated on best practices, and public awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of academic counselling.

Earlier in his address, the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, said despite its importance, academic counseling remains undervalued and underutilised, often overshadowed by conventional teaching and examination processes.

He emphasised that academic counselling did not stop at guiding students on what courses to take, saying, “It is a crucial support system that helps them navigate the complexities of their academic journey, enhances their performance, and prepares them for the workforce.”

Peters further highlighted NOUN’s commitment to strengthening academic counseling services, especially within the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) framework, where students require personalised academic guidance to succeed.

He called on educators, policymakers, and stakeholders to prioritise counseling services in all educational institutions, ensuring students receive timely and professional academic guidance.

He praised the lecturer for his dedication to the field and his contributions to academic counselling.

The Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Academic, Professor Chiedu Mafiana, commended the lecturer for his presentation and his insights and contributions to the field of guidance and counseling.

He commended Ukwueze’s research and advocacy in academic counseling, recognising its impact on students’ educational achievements and career success.

Mafiana reaffirmed NOUN’s dedication to enhancing academic counseling services and ensuring they become an integral part of the institution’s educational framework.