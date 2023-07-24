Open Letter To Fellow Nigerians

By Kazeem Akintunde

‘As for man, whenever his Lord tests him, gives him honour and gifts,

He says ‘My Lord has honoured me.’ But whenever He tests him,

restricting his livelihood for him, he says ‘My Lord has humiliated

me’. Not at all. But you do not honour the orphans and you do not

urge the feeding of the poor. And you devour inheritance with all

greed and you love wealth with immense love’- Quran 89 Verse 15-20.

My dear fellow Nigerians, I have decided to write you this open letter

with the hope that we would learn one or two things from one another

and share ideas on how to survive in present-day Nigeria. In the last few

weeks, life has been tough for many Nigerians. To eat has become a

herculean task, while taking care of children and dependants is now a

burden to many.

This is due to the fact that on May 29 th , after the swearing-in ceremony

of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16 th president of our beloved

country, his first major pronouncement was that fuel subsidy is gone for

good. The following day, the price of fuel galloped from N189 per litre

to N537. Just last week, it further jumped to N617. Make no mistake

about it, nobody should be surprised if fuel gets to N1,000 per litre in the

near future. Many Nigerians call for the deregulation of the downstream

sector of the fuel industry as well as the removal of subsidy on fuel. This

is because many of our leaders turned the sector into a gold mine. What

they did was to first cripple the Nation’s four refineries. Since then, we

have had to rely on fuel importation from neighbouring countries.

Some past leaders felt there was the need to make life more meaningful

for us and they introduced subsidies so that we could get cheaper fuel.

But big men in the corridor of power who have become more like

parasites, smelled raw cash, and turned its plundering into a bazaar.

Many tapped into the bonanza and became overnight billionaires. If we

consumed 40 million litres of fuel per day, those in charge turned the

numbers into 70 million litres and got paid for it. Our Customs could no

longer protect our borders and several millions of litres of subsidized

fuel found their way to our neighbouring countries. It was so bad that we

started taking loans from international organizations to pay for

subsidized fuel in Nigeria. Greed was on all fours, sweeping the country,

and ready to devour practically everything in its way.

Fellow compatriots, I am not here today to tell you how the big boys

brought us to this sorry pass. Today’s Discourse is on how you and I will

survive present-day reality. How to survive post-fuel deregulation and

removal of subsidy.

If you believe that there is no point wasting your life in Nigeria again as

many have lost hope and you intend to leave the country, all well and

good. But please, ensure that you do so in a legal way and plan

adequately ahead. Your planning must start with having an international

passport. To get one now in Nigeria will take you between six to 10

months, unless you are ready to grease the palms of immigration officers

at the passport offices. Although they are poor like you and I, they have

managed to create bottlenecks that slow down the process in order to

enrich themselves. After all, it is said that it is where you work that you

will ‘chop’.

Let me share my experience with you, dear readers. My Passport expired

in January, and I spoke with a top official of the immigration service

about renewing it. I was told that it will take me nothing less than four

months to process and that my fee would be N100,000. The official

price for a 64-page passport with 10-year validity which I sought was

N70,000. I decided to do it legally by applying online and paying the

approved fee. Online, the earliest date I got for capturing was April. I

did my capturing in April and was given a slip with which to pick up my

Passport in June. This is July ending, yet my passport is still not ready.

In other words, a process that started in February when I applied and

paid online may, hopefully, end in August or September. We are doing

well.

So, if you intend to ‘Japa’, start your preparations early. Getting a Visa is

another hurdle you will have to cross, as many countries now look down

on anyone holding a Nigerian passport. It is so bad that even African

countries are turning Nigerians back from their borders. Seychelles is the

latest country that has turned its back on Nigerians due to the activities

of fellow countrymen in that tiny East African country.

To get a tourist Visa into the United Kingdom now, you must have

nothing less than N15 million in your Bank account, with proof that you

earn a monthly income above N1m in Nigeria. Any amount less than

that means that you are not likely to return to the country and unless you

have someone sponsoring your trip, your visa application may be

denied. Now tell me how many Nigerians earn above N1m monthly?

What the UK government is indirectly telling us is that you are a poor

Nigerian if your salary is less than N1m, which is roughly less than one

thousand pounds.

Dear Compatriots, if however, you have decided not to leave the country

and survive this dire situation, then you have to put on your thinking cap

and work out a survival strategy. As I said earlier, do not put your hope

on any politician. They are all united in their own survival battle too.

When the newly inaugurated 10 th National Assembly budgeted over

N100 billion for bulletproof cars and other amenities which, they

claimed, will make their work easier, did you hear any PDP or Labour

Party Senator or member of the House of Representatives complaining

or planning to reject the offer? They are there for themselves and the

earlier you ‘borrow yourself brain’ the better.

If you can join politics to emancipate your family, all is well and good.

My admonition is that you should join politics not to be a follower that

they will ‘dash’ N1000 after every meeting or be used as a thug during

elections. Go there with the aim of getting yourself elected into any

office. Even as a Local Government Councillor, you are made for life.

If, however, you do not want to dabble into the murky waters of

Nigerian politics, try and get another stream of income to supplement

what you currently earn. Consider learning a trade or getting additional

training through online courses. There are many online programme and

some are free. Use your spare time to fully engage in things that can

enhance your survival in Nigeria. Have you considered talking to your

boss to reduce the number of days that you will be physically present in

the office? Can you work from home? If your office is far from your

home, have you considered pooling resources together with your co-

workers? Like contributing to fuel a car that you will all use for that

week? If you have to take public transport, can you reduce the cost by

trekking half of the distance? Now, you have to see trekking as a form of

exercise which is also good for your health, or invest in a bicycle that is

cost-effective and riding of which is equally good exercise?

My fellow countrymen, is your child/children attending expensive

private schools? Have you considered enrolling them in a place where

the fee is cheaper and closer to your home? Have you thought of public

schools? Don’t kill yourself because you want the best for your children.

Many of us attended public schools and we are doing okay today.

Do you still have land in your backyard? Have you considered backyard

farming? Are you interested in poultry or you prefer snail farming?

These are what you should be thinking about to work out practical

solutions to survival. The Nigeria of today demands that you cut out

non-essential expenditures from your budget. It is not compulsory to

attend all social events that you are invited to. Cut down or eliminate

aso-ebi completely. If you are a lover of drinks, reduce or cut it out

completely from your budget. You won’t die. If Fridays are for mingling

with the boys at the end of which N10,000 and above will be wasted, it

is time to think twice. Sit down and plan with your wife on how to

survive the daily skyrocketing prices of foodstuff. This is not the time

for unnecessary ‘bigmanism’. Even if you give her N200,000 to take

care of the home front in a month, my brother, you still need to calm

down and plan with her. Your N200,000 today cannot adequately take

care of a family of six. Be open and honest with your spouse. If you are,

you will find a way to manage whatever you have together. Again, it is

time to let go of those side chicks and other extra curricula activities that

drain your pocket before month’s end.

In terms of feeding, if you have to combine breakfast with lunch so that

your children can be well catered for, my dear, do it. If you can survive

without DSTV/GOTV, my fellow countryman, let it go. The most

important aspect is to watch your health. This is not the time to start

thinking negative thoughts. Protect your mental health. Tough times

don’t last, only tough people do. It may be hard today, but we don’t

know the plan God has for us tomorrow. Put a smile on your face and

affirm that it will be well with you and your family in spite of the

present hardship.

I hope and pray that our leaders will have the masses in mind and work

towards improving their lot as quickly as possible. Though the general

feeling among the common man is that many of them are not there to

solve our problems or to make life more comfortable for us but for

themselves and their immediate families, we take solace in the

knowledge that we have survived tough times. This too, shall pass.

But to protect your mental health, know that there is none dependable

and indispensable. If our leaders choose to do well, we will thank God.

If they fail (and we fervently pray they don’t), we will also thank God

with the hope that He touches the heart of those coming after them. You

may think that you have elected them to provide social amenities for you

and make your life more bearable, but the fact remains that they are also

trying to escape poverty like you and I. The only sad reality is that after

most of them are out of the poverty chain, greed sets in. And that is

where the quoted Qur’an verse above becomes apt.

Let me end by quoting another holy book, the Bible, which also warns

our leaders against greed. Luke 12 V 15 states: ‘Be on your guard

against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of

possessions.

Again Proverbs 15 verse 17 says: ‘Those who are greedy for unjust

gain bring trouble into their homes but the person who hates bribes

will live’.

I hope that those concerned will listen to God’s admonitions. What God

has blessed us with as a nation is enough to take care of all of us if only

those in charge will have the fear of God and dispose of their duties with

all righteousness. As for us, the followers, let’s also remember that we

are all in this together, and when we point a finger, the rest points back

at us. May God heal our land.

