Open Governance: ‘Kogi has set a record for FG, other states’, says UK-Based ICT Expert

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Uk-Based ICT and Development Expert, Prince Ade Omole has commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for launching a digital platform for open governance and accountability, saying Kogi has set a standard for the Federal Government and other States in the field of citizens engagement.

Prince Omole stated this while addressing the audience at the Official Unveiling of the Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System from his Uk-base. He said Governor Yahaya Bello has made young people proud with his performance in office.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has blazed the trail of good governance by opening his government to public scrutiny with the launch of KOGAS. The Governor has done well in ensuring security of lives and property. The primary responsibility of every responsible government is security. In that aspect, Gov. Yahaya Bello has done well.

“With KOGAS, Kogi has redefined governance. The people will now be more involved in the policies and programs of government”, he said.

While also addressing the audience, globally acclaimed scholar, Dr. John Alonge hailed KOGAS as an initiative that other State Governments in Nigeria should learn from Kogi State.

Governor Yahaya Bello said he remains committed to transparency and accountability, saying KOGAS is “promise fulfilled”. He said his administration has won many international awards in the area of transparency and probity. The Governor was represented at the unveiling ceremony by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo said the launch of the Open Governance and Accountability System as well as the Kogi Digital Album is a new height in public service.

In her vote of thanks, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade PhD, said Governor Yahaya Bello has proven his mettle as a Presidential material. She said the President will redefine governance when he assume the leadership of Nigeria.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

