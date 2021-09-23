Open defection: NOA tasks Adamawa govt on public toilets’ management

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has tasked the Adamawa Ministry of Environment on proper management of public toilets to promote hygiene and discourage open defecation in the state.

Alhaji Salisu Yakubu, the NOA state Director in Adamawa made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

He said that the campaigns against open defecation in the state capital zonal level and all the wards across 21 Local Government Areas have yielded positive results with the construction of as many public toilets across the state.

“With the level of development, there is need for the ownership of the facilities to ensure that it is clean and safe for people to patronise it.

“If it is dirty people may not be able to make use of it, we will go back to square one on of open defecation and it is not what we want.

“We want open defecation free society as it is being advocated by the United Nations.

“My appealed is that, there should be people taking care of the facilities even if it will mean taking care the cleaners by given them a token,’’ Yakubu said.

According to him, it will be of good if those patronising the facilities are made to pay a token of N20 to enable the cleaners to buy detergents and disinfectants in order to keep the facilities clean and safe.

Yakubu further urged people not to misuse the facilities but ensure to keep them clean after use. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...