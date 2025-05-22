‎Open and Distance Learning democratises education, breaks geographical barriers – NOUN Don

‎

‎A professor of Pharmacology at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Helen Ochuko Kwanashie, has said that the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode of learning democratises education and breaks geographical barriers.

‎Kwanashie, of the NOUN’s Faculty of Health Sciences, stated this in an exaugural lecture that she delivered on Thursday at the university’s headquarters in Abuja.

‎The lecture, titled: “From Chalkboards to Digital Networks: A Career Academic’s Forty-Four Year Journey from Face-to-Face Teaching through Open and Distance Education to Social Learning,” traced her four and a half decades of teaching career, marked by dedication and unwavering commitment to learning.

‎She reflected on her background and shared insights by tracing her evolution from face-to-face teaching at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, to embracing Open and Distance Learning (ODL).

‎According to her, the journey started her off in social learning at the ABU and more extensively at NOUN and finally to advocating for social learning models that foster collaboration and inclusivity.

‎Reflecting on how technology has transformed education, Kwanashie said: “The chalkboard was my first canvas, but digital networks have allowed me to reach students across Nigeria and beyond.”

‎She provided a comparative analysis of face-to-face learning, ODL, and social learning, emphasising the strengths and challenges of each.

‎“Face-to-face learning fosters immediate interaction, but ODL democratises education, breaking geographical barriers,” she noted, adding that social learning integrates collaborative and technology-driven approaches, creating dynamic learning ecosystems.

‎She painted a picture of the evolution of teaching tools and methodologies, chronicling her personal transition from the era of blackboards and chalk, through whiteboards, to the current age of interactive smartboards that have bridged physical and digital learning spaces.

‎The lecturer described her four and a half years at NOUN as “impactful and happy,” and were marked by significant contributions to the institution’s academic framework.

‎She touched on her impact at NOUN where she presented data that included a compelling chart that demonstrated a general uptick in student performance and a drastic reduction in failure rates during her time as supervisor.

‎Addressing gender equity, she called for systemic changes at NOUN to support women, particularly those with young children and advocated for the establishment of a crèche to improve attendance and academic performance among female students and staff.

‎“Empowering women in education requires practical support systems that acknowledge their unique challenges,” she said, while envisioning an “open” educational landscape where technology and inclusivity converge to make learning accessible to all.

‎The exaugural lecturer also highlighted international collaborations with the UK’s University of Leeds, which facilitated knowledge exchange in pharmacology and ODL methodologies.

‎She expressed optimism about future collaborations, citing ongoing discussions with global institutions to advance NOUN’s research and teaching capabilities.

‎Kwanashie also used the opportunity to advocate for the establishment of the Drosophila Lab in the university, which utilises Drosophila melanogaster (fruit flies) as a model for pharmacological research, explaining how it offers a cost-effective, ethical alternative to mammalian models,and advancing bioscience education and drug discovery.

‎She argued that the establishment of this lab would position NOUN as a leader in innovative research.

‎Kwanashie also touched on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in counselling and content personalisation, emphasising its role in reducing dissatisfaction and improving student satisfaction in ODL.

‎On her post-retirement aspirations, the 70-year-old professor shared plans to continue mentoring young academics, expand her Drosophila research, and explore AI-driven counseling to support distance-learning students.

‎While expressing her heartfelt thanks to her family and appreciating their belief in her, she disclosed that NOUN has provided her the space to experiment, innovate and mentor in a conducive environment.

‎The event had earlier begun with an opening address by NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Peters, who delivered not just a formal welcome but recounted their shared journey that began at the University of Ibadan and where they had even taken Chemistry classes together.

‎He said: “Helen and I were classmates in Chemistry. Even then, her discipline and seriousness were unmistakable. She would sit right at the front — meticulous and incredibly focused. We crossed paths a few times through our careers, and I have been privileged to watch her evolve from a brilliant student to a respected scholar.”

‎Peters lauded her time at NOUN as “four and a half years of exemplary work,” citing improvements in academic delivery.

‎The VC lauded Kwanashie as “a visionary who has bridged traditional and digital education,” and re-affirmed NOUN’s commitment to her recommendations, including the crèche and further development of the Drosophila Lab.

‎He particularly praised her for recognising the university’s support, saying, “Her gratitude reflects the collaborative spirit that defines NOUN.”

‎A goodwill message was given by her son, Mr. Mega Kwanashie, who celebrated his mother’s dedication with the words: “Her passion for teaching and mentoring has shaped countless lives, including ours at home.”

‎He described her legacy as more than academic — emphasising her ability to inspire, counsel, to push those around her to strive for excellence.

‎The lecturer’s family was led to the event by her husband, Professor Michael Kwanashie, a former Vice-Chancellor of Veritas University, Abuja.

