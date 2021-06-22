OPEC to mark 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s membership

The Organisation of Exporting Countries (OPEC) will on July 12 mark the 50th of Nigeria’s  membership of the organisation.

OPEC’s Secretary-General, Dr Mohammad Barkindo, the disclosure in a statement  on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria  () reports that Nigeria was unanimously accepted as the 11th Member of OPEC on July 12, 1971.

According to Barkindo,  that day has been of historic importance for Nigeria and OPEC.

He said: “To commemorate landmark date, the OPEC Secretariat has pieced together a special OPEC Bulletin.

“The edition will look at the history of Nigeria’s relationship OPEC, including the many giants of Nigerian public service, who have been responsible for the successful five-decade relationship that has evolved OPEC.

“We will interview high-level figures and examine and explore other topical issues surrounding Nigeria.’’

Barkindo said that the focal interview would be   President Muhammadu Buhari who he described as an OPEC veteran for over 40 years.

According to , Buhari has been heavily involved in the organisation’s affairs.

“OPEC has been fortunate to benefit from the talent, wisdom and extraordinary capabilities of generations of Nigerian public servants.

“They have been integral to what the organisation has achieved.

“Over the course of the five decades of OPEC Membership, Nigeria has been a constructive partner, seeking consensus and always encouraging compromise.

“The special OPEC Bulletin highlights all  these.

“The unique relationship between OPEC and Nigeria has been mutually beneficial and laden a plethora of successes.

“The golden of Nigeria’s membership is indeed a for celebration.

“I very much hope that all will celebrate with us, not only reflecting on the past, but also considering we can build a more prosperous future together,” he said.

He added that the OPEC secretary-general would deliver a keynote address to the 20th Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference to take place from July 5 to July  8.

He said that the conference would  make reference to the positivity and longevity of the relationship between Nigeria and OPEC. ()

