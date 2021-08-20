OPEC Sec-Gen lauds Ganduje on execution of developmental projects

OPEC Secretary-General Muhammad Barkindo has lauded Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the execution of quality projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of Kano State.

Barkindo made this known when he visited Ganduje in the Government House in Kano.

He ascribed the developments taking place in Kano to the focused and responsive nature of the state governor.

”His excellency has done extremely well inspite of the challenges attached to leadership. You have remained the people’s governor.

“You are very focused, very humble and you are a pride to our generation.

“I am sure God has brought you for a purpose by the way you are discharging your responsibilities diligently and with all seriousness.

We will continue to support you in your giant strides to develop Kano.

“We are very grateful for what you have done so far in Kano,” he added.

Responding, Ganduje acknowledged the quality leadership of Barkindo at OPEC.

“I have to congratulate you for doing very well in OPEC, especially during oil intricacies pertaining to the politics of oil globally.

“Kano is happy with the good work you are doing at that global level.

“We are also happy for the respect you have for the state,” he said.

He said that the government was ready to partner with OPEC on anything that could benefit the people in the state. (NAN)

