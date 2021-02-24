OPEC mourns Yamani, Ex- Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has offered its deepest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani of Saudi Arabia. OPEC Secretary General, Mohammad Barkindo disclosed this in a condolence letter released on Wednesday on its official website The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yamani was one of the most respected and recognised industry leaders in the global oil market. Yamani played a central role in elevating OPEC’s perspectives to the global stage during a critical period in its history.

He was the Kingdom’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources from 1962 to 1986 and President of the OPEC’s 4th, 5th, 14th, 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th Conferences. “Ahmed Zaki Yamani was an outstanding icon of the world of oil and the leading light in OPEC during his eventful years as the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “I recall vividly and with fondness his patience and graciousness at our meetings.

“He was an active listener who when he spoke, every one paid attention with what I call pin drop silence. “He was charismatic and eloquent, and humble and deeply religious. May his gentle soul rest in Jannat Al-Firdaus,” Barkindo said. He further noted that during the holy month of Ramadan, Yamani routinely hosted informal ministerial consultations in Taif in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to brainstorm current market developments to help build consensus for official OPEC conferences.

The OPEC Scribe also recalled Yamani’s last OPEC meeting, which was held in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1986, one that turned out to be the longest in the Organisation’s 60 year history. “Yamani’s strong leadership, his dedicated service and broad vision for OPEC has left a rich legacy for the Organisation.

“The OPEC Secretariat reflects on his contribution and significant role in shaping the Organisation’s history with great admiration and pride. “May his gentle soul rest in Jannat Al-Firdaus Please accept, Your Excellency, assurances of my highest consideration and respect, ” Barkindo added.(NAN)