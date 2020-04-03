OPEC+ ministers to talk on Monday, seeking to stabilize oil price

Energy ministers from the OPEC+ oil cartel would conduct a video conference on Monday, in an effort to find a way to stabilize prices for the commodity, Azerbaijan announced on Friday.

“This meeting is being held at the invitation of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the talks mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump,” Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting will include the members of the Vienna-based Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied oil-producing states in the OPEC+ format, such as Azerbaijan and Russia, according to the statement.

A Vienna-based source confirmed that OPEC+ ministers will conduct talks on Monday, which may be joined by additional countries.

Azerbaijan, an oil-rich, former Soviet republic on the Caspian Sea, has close economic relations with Russia.

Trump said on Thursday that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut oil production in an effort to stabilize prices.

A price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has drastically driven down oil prices globally. On top of that, a slowdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic has reduced demand.

Trump has been in contact with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to discuss the oil market.

“I expect and hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 million barrels and maybe substantially more, which, if it happens, will be great for the oil and gas industry,’’ Trump said on Twitter.