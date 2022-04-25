OPEC commiserates with Imo govt. over illegal refinery explosion

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Monday commiserated with the government of Imo, following Friday’s explosion of an illegal refinery at Abaezi forest in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state.OPEC made the commiseration in a letter signed by its Secretary General,Mr Mohammad Barkindo and addressed to the Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of people were killed and several other persons injured in the incident.Barkindo said: “It was with deep shock and sadness that I learned about the tragic loss of lives following a fire at an illegal oil refining depot in the Abaezi forest in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area in Imo, close to the border with Rivers State.“On behalf of OPEC, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to you and the people of the heroic people of the Imo State at this difficult time.“

Loss of life on this scale is very difficult to comprehend and our thoughts and prayers go to the families and friends of those afflicted by this tragedy, as well as those recovering from their injuries. “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all who grieve at this difficult time. We will also pray for the safety of the emergency response teams.”He also prayed to God to give the bereaved the fortitude to bear thisunbearable loss. (NAN)

