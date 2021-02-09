The family of the late Gabriel Olanrewaju-Meadows in Opebi, Lagos, has praised Lagos State Government for enforcing a court order restoring its land taken by land grabbers. A member of the family, Mr Tosin Olanrewaju-Meadows, made the commendation on Tuesday in Lagos. He told journalists that the family would remain grateful for the restoration of the land situated on Folorunsho Kuku Street, off Agbaoku Street, Opebi. Olanrewaju-Meadows, who said that the land belonged to his grandfather, Mr Gabriel Olanrewaju-Meadows, thanked the state government for enforcing a court judgment returning the ownership to the family.

“I am here to sincerely commend the Lagos State Government led by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on behalf of my family. “By enforcing the court order and returning our heritage to us after a long battle, Sanwo-Olu has again demonstrated his intention to checkmate activities of land grabbers. “We are forever grateful to Lagos State Government for chasing out land grabbers. The government knows the property is ours, and we thank the government for that.

‘`What the Lagos State Government has done is beautiful, and we commend the government for what it has done. “For the government to have restored to us this property following the court judgement, is cheering “We thank the government for holding on to the truth and standing on the rule of law by displacing the land grabbers for the family to take possession of its property,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State Government on Sunday released a statement defending its ejection of the occupants of the land. It also accused the land grabbers of attempting to get public sympathy and blackmailing the government and its agencies for carrying out their legal functions. According to the statement released by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the claim of the illegal occupants of the land cannot be substantiated with cogent facts.

The government added that it would not permit any illegal takeover of the property and would remain committed to the rule of law. “The Committee of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), to look into the complaint of a lawyer, M.O. Ubani (Esq.), published on social media on Dec. 31, 2020, in respect of land situated at 1, Folorunsho Kuku Street, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, has submitted its final report.

“In order to investigate all claims, the committee invited all the parties involved to its sittings which commenced on Jan.4, until Feb. 1, to ascertain the identity of the land upon which enforcement was carried out and determine the present legal status of ownership as well as the level of involvement of state government agencies. “It was established that the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers took its action based on a petition received from Messrs Millan Solicitors, on behalf of the Meadows family, to eject the occupants of the land in contention, which harbours shanties, mechanics and miscreants.

“The petitioners tendered copies of judgements obtained from various courts (high court – Suit No. LD/513/80, Court of Appeal – Appeal No. CA/1/92 and the Supreme Court – SC/146/1995), and other documents showing their title to the land to substantiate their position,’’ Omotoso said. He said that the coordinator of the Lagos Task Force confirmed the authenticity of all documents presented by the petitioner and obtained approval to embark on the enforcement, in conjunction with other government agencies.

Omotoso said that before embarking on the enforcement, steps were taken in compliance with the relevant laws guiding removal of vehicles of mechanics illegally operating, removal of the shanties and ejection of the hoodlums from site. “Lagosians are assured that no illegal takeover of property will be allowed by the government, which will always be committed to the rule of law,” he said. He said that the task force would be strengthened and granted the power to remove trespassers from any land and put the rightful owner in possession of the property. NAN reports that land grabbing has continued in the state with its attendance legal battles. (NAN)