Ooni to Tinubu: Assemble intellectuals, professionals to produce economic blueprint for Nigeria

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged President-elect Bola Tinubu to assemble a team made up of intellectuals and professionals to come up with an economic recovery blueprint for Nigeria.

Ooni made the call in a congratulatory message to President-elect Bola Tinubu, signed by Otunba Moses Olafare, the Director, Media and Public Affairs in the palace in Ile-Ife.

”You must immediately assemble a transition team of cerebral men and women to come up with an economic recovery blueprint upon your inauguration on May 29.

”You must move into action in a way that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope.

“As a tested and trusted cerebral team leader that you are, you must in a couple days present your transition team of cerebral men and women to give us an economic recovery blueprint.

“Nigerians have voted for you because of your promise of a Renewed Hope and you must swiftly from your first day in office set the ball rolling in a manner that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope”, the Ooni said.

The royal father described Tinubu as a man of destiny, a game changer and a progressive workaholic who does not only merit the victory.

“You have adequately proven capacity to lead the country to an enviable position in the global committee of nations.

” I congratulate you and your amiable wife on behalf of the Oduduwa race worldwide as you have victoriously emerged as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You are indeed a man of destiny, you are a game changer and you are a progressive workaholic who has worked assiduously with the right strategy and tactics justifying the merit of your recorded victory.” Ooni said.(NAN)