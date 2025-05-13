Ooni, Soyinka commend President Tinubu for promoting Nigeria’s culture globally

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s growing recognition of culture as a vital pillar of national identity,

By Joan Odafe

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s growing recognition of culture as a vital pillar of national identity, unity and international diplomacy.

The commendation was contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by the Media Assistant to the Executive Secretary, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Mr Caleb Nor.

The statement quoted the traditional ruler as giving the commendation during a media conference organised by NICO to herald the upcoming World Orisha Congress (WOOCON).

The Ooni, who is also the Global Patron of WOOCON, said that President Tinubu was creating a culturally-friendly environment, and giving formal recognition to traditional heritage and spiritual institutions across the nation.

“We are grateful that this administration is giving rightful recognition to our culture.

“Culture is the soul of a people. Without it we have no identity.

“President Tinubu’s leadership is not only helping to reposition our cultural values on the global stage, but bring us back to the very essence of our existence,” he said.

Noble laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka also praised President Tinubu for encouraging and supporting the initiative, adding that it was a step to greatness and global boost in tourism revenue and relevance nationalities.

Soyinka, who is a Patron of WOOCON, said culture defined people and nationalities, and intellectual and spiritual engagement were important in reviving the African culture.

Earlier, the Brazilian Consular in Lagos, Amb

assador Manuel de Lacerda Santos, highlighted the spiritual connections between Brazil and Nigeria, particularly through the shared Yoruba heritage that continues to thrive across both nations.

Also, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NICO, Mr Abiodun Ajiboye, emphasised the global cultural renaissance currently taking place and the crucial role Nigeria must play in the unfolding narrative.

Ajiboye, who is the Secretary of the WOOCON Board of Trustees, said the initiative is going to be one of the global cultural festivals that will reposition Nigeria as a major tourism destination in the world.

He added that by exploring new opportunities in cultural and spiritual tourism, it could generate over $10 billion annually for Nigeria in the next three years, if well planned.

“WOOCON is not just a congress. It’s a movement to reclaim and redefine African cultural consciousness and identity.

“Nigeria’s decision to collaborate with Brazil in the area of culture, tradition and heritage is informed by the deep historical and cultural connections that exist between the two nations.

“These cultural similarities are specifically profound and undeniable in the area of Yoruba heritage where thousands of Brazilians have over the years, visited Nigeria to participate in major cultural and religious festivals such as Osun Oshogbo Festival and Sango Festival, to mention a few.

“These interactions reaffirm the strong ancestral ties between our people and highlight the need for structured engagements that will solidify these bonds,” he said.

Ajiboye noted that other countries in the Caribbeans were also part of the initiative.

A renowned Yoruba scholar, Prof. Wande Abimbola, said the Orisha tradition was a global spiritual system that must be preserved and respected across continents.

NAN reports that WOOCON’s full programme of cultural and intellectual engagements is expected to continue in the months ahead, with Nigeria positioned at the heart of the global movement. (NAN)