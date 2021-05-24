The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has expressed shock over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

The paramount ruler said this in a statement by his Director of Media & Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, Monday, in Ile-Ife.

Ooni described the departed military officers as change-makers, who in their individual capacities, contributed to the repositioning of the fight against insecurity in the country towards victory.

According to him, it’s really a bitter pill to swallow, particularly as they were caught by the cold hand of death while rendering patriotic services to their beloved country.

“On behalf of the entire House of Oduduwa Worldwide, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general over the departure of these heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in Nigeria.”

“I pray that they all find eternal peace in the bosom of their creator.” The Ooni said.(NAN)

