Ooni lauds NILDS for strenghtening legislative capacity of lawmakers

May 21, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



  Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has lauded National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) for its strategic role in strengthening legislative capacity in National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

A in Abuja by Joke Akinsanmi, Head, Information/Communication and Protocol NILDS, indicated that Ooni gave commendation when Director-General, NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman and management team visited him.

He expressed his excitement to receive and team and promised to facilitate Institute’ collaboration with relevant bodies in the state in line with its pivotal role in developments.

The Ooni also extolled the leadership qualities of the director-general, describing him as a goal-getter.

Speaking earlier, the director-general said the paramount ruler symbolised and had supported many developmental efforts in the country.

He further described his intervention in ensuring entrenchment of growth and development as unrivaled.

Sulaiman thanked the royal father for his magnanimity and show of and prayed he reigns  beyond his forefathers and the kingdom’ prosperity.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,