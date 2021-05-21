The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has lauded the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) for its strategic role in strengthening legislative capacity in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

A statement in Abuja on Friday by Joke Akinsanmi, Head, Information/Communication and Protocol NILDS, indicated that the Ooni gave the commendation when the Director-General, NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman and other management team visited him.

He expressed his excitement to receive and host the team and promised to facilitate the Institute’s collaboration with relevant bodies in the state in line with its pivotal role in developments.

The Ooni also extolled the leadership qualities of the director-general, describing him as a goal-getter.

Speaking earlier, the director-general said the paramount ruler symbolised unity and had supported many developmental efforts in the country.

He further described his intervention in ensuring entrenchment of growth and development as unrivaled.

Sulaiman thanked the royal father for his magnanimity and show of love and prayed he reigns beyond his forefathers and the kingdom’s prosperity.(NAN)

