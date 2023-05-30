Ooni charges Tinubu to swing into action in tackling national challenges

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to hastily tackle the challenges confronting the country as a man of action that he is known to be.

Ooni gave the charge through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, in a press statement on Monday in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi congratulated Tinubu on his inauguration as Nigeria’s President And Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

He added that capable Nigerian youth should be engaged by his administration as the country deserves its rightful position within the comity of nations.

“Mr President, congratulations from The House of Oduduwa to you and your amiable wife who is now the mother of the nation as you have officially taken the mantle of leadership as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As we celebrate this remarkable day of your inauguration with you, we wish you monumental success in all the policies of your administration so that Nigeria can become great again and maintain her rightful position not only as truly the giant of Africa but also as a leader in the comity of nations,” Ooni stated.

According to him, citizens trust that his administration will be marked by good governance characterized by transformational economic growth, adequate security, and progress for all Nigerians both at home and in diaspora.

The Royal Father emphasized that Nigerians also trust that he’ll leverage his wealth of experience as a man of progressive action in mobilising resources and managing diverse interests to unify Nigeria across political, ethnic and religious lines.

The Ooni, who doubles as Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), tasked President Tinubu to carry the Nigerian traditional institution along, especially in tackling the security challenges in the country.

“The traditional rulers in this country are the closest to the people as there is nobody in Nigeria who is not a subject of a particular traditional ruler.

“This is why it is important for the government to empower us with more strategic constitutional roles, especially in the area of security management and conflict resolutions,” Ooni said.

In working for Africa, the Ooni admonished President Tinubu to partner the progressive African leaders and friends of Africa across the globe like President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio LULA da Silva.

He said Silva recently hosted him and his team in Brasilia, capital of Brazil, for the unveiling of Annual African Traditional Religion Day celebrations.

“As truly the giant of Africa, Nigeria must first of all be great for Nigerians and Nigeria must provide progressive leadership of unity and peace for the greatness of Africa under your watch.

“I have interacted with some African presidents who are truly looking up to Nigeria under your watch as the big brother Africa,” Ooni stated.

The Traditional Ruler further said that this dominated their discussions during the his meeting with President Williams Ruto at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, two months ago.

“Also, the current government in Brazil under President Silva has developed numerous pro-Africa policies and programmes.

“I expect the presidency of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who himself is a Pan-Africanist to take advantage of this for the greatness of Africa,” Ooni added.

It will be recalled that Ooni had charged Tinubu, in March, upon his declaration as president elect to hit the ground running by quickly assembling a transition team of capable individuals.

He also advised him to put up an economic blueprint capable of liberating Nigerians from poverty and insecurity. (NAN)