Ooni celebrates nonagarian Yoruba leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti at 97

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ooni Of Ife Babatunde Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has led the sons and daughters of Oduduwa in Nigeria and in diaspora to congratulate a remarkable ideological statesman and Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as he clocks 97 years.

The Ooni made this known in a statement through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday.

“As the Natural Head of the Oduduwa race globally, the Ooni pays tributes to a man whose unwavering commitment and visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on the political landscape of Nigeria, particularly in terms of ideology. Pa Fasoranti, a revered Yoruba leader, has dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, equality, and progress for our great nation.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Pa Fasoranti has been a beacon of hope, an astute of sacrifice particularly when he sacrificed the Gubernatorial ticket of Ondo State thereby distinguishing him as an epitome of selflessness.”

He added,”Pa Fasoranti has fearlessly championed the cause of the Yoruba people and the larger Oodua race, while tirelessly advocating for unity and oneness of Nigeria. His deep understanding of the complexities of our nation’s political fabric has guided his efforts in fostering a more inclusive society, one that embraces diversity and values the richness of our cultural heritage.

“One of Pa Fasoranti’s most significant contributions lies in his unwavering commitment to ideological and community development. He has been a staunch advocate for a progressive and equitable Nigeria, rooted in the principles of democracy, justice, and good governance. His steadfast belief in the power of ideas and the need for a clear ideological framework has inspired countless individuals to engage in meaningful political discourse and work towards a better future for our country.

“Baba, your exemplary leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Yoruba political landscape. Through his guidance and mentorship, he has nurtured a new generation of leaders who share his passion for nation-building and the pursuit of a just society. His commitment to empowering the youth and fostering their political participation has paved the way for a more inclusive and dynamic political environment.

“Beyond his role as a political leader, Pa Fasoranti has consistently demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress of his people. His philanthropic endeavors have touched the lives of many, providing educational opportunities, healthcare facilities, and economic empowerment to those in need. His selflessness and dedication to the betterment of society will always serve as a shining example for all Nigerians.

“Today, as we celebrate Pa Fasoranti’s 97th birthday, let us reflect on the immense sacrifices and contributions he has made to our nation’s political landscape. Let us be inspired by his unwavering belief in the power of ideology, the importance of unity, and the pursuit of justice.

“May his legacy serve as a guiding light for future generations, reminding us of the transformative potential within each of us to shape a brighter and more prosperous Nigeria.

“Baba! Your wisdom, vision, and tireless dedication to the ideals of justice and progress will forever be cherished and remembered. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued strength as you inspire us all to strive for a more united Oduduwa race and a better Nigeria.

“Happy 97th birthday, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Leader of Afenifere.

“Igba odun odun kan o!

“Afon a gbo ko to wo!!