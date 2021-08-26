Oodua Youth Coalition calls for deliberate, proactive solution to insecurity

A socio-cultural group, Oodua Youth Coalition, on Thursday in Akure urged President Muhammadu Buhari to provide the military with necessary institutional and moral support to tackle insecurity.

Reacting to Tuesday’s attack by gunmen on the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna and earlier killings in Jos, the group stated that rising insecurity gave the impression that Nigeria was losing the battle to dissidents.

Gunmen killed two persons and abducted a soldier in Tuesday’s attack.

“We call on the president as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to urgently order a background check on infiltrators and identify betrayals,’’ the group said in a statement.

“President Buhari should also unite and support patriots in the Nigeria Armed Force as he declares war on bandits stirring the calm water of the country.

“We equally call on governors in the Southwest to wake up to the reality of growing cases of robberies in the region and fashion out how to collaborate with necessary stakeholders to arrest the situation.

“Bank robberies, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens have been recorded more than once lately in Ondo, Oyo and Ogun States.

“It is important that necessary attention is given to the situation before it becomes the new normal,’’ the group added.

The statement was signed by Mr Tayo Oluyi, and Mr Oluwagbenga Ajongolo, president and national publicity secretary of the group respectively. (NAN)

