Onyesi, a Nigerian Economist appointed Professor By Japanese University

Nigerians continue to make waves all over the world as Dr.Ogbonna Samuel Onyeisi, the Programme Manager of Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme, ENADEP has been appointed a ” Professor” by Reitaku University, Chiba, Japan.

Dr.Onyeisi, a graduate of Temple University, Philadelphia, USA was on 23rd September, 2023 approved by the Senate of Reitaku University as a Professor. Dr.Onyeisi, a graduate of National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS was also the immediate Publicity Secretary of the Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI.

For many years, Dr.Onyeisi is a Moraogy Instructor and has been a Visiting Lecturer at the Hiroike Institute of Education,Japan, in which Reitaku is one of the subsidiary Institutions, established by Dr.Chikuro Hiroike, a famous Japanese Scholar.

According to the Vice President of Student Affairs, Prof. Kaz Horiuchi in a message he sent to Dr.Onyeisi, “

Congratulations! It is my pleasure to announce that in the personnel meeting held on Thursday, 23rd September, 2023, presided by President Mototaka Hiroike, Chairman of the Board of Reitaku University, your visiting professor status was unanimously approved.”

With the approval of Reitaku University, Dr.Onyeisi, who had spent many years in Japan, and founded the Enugu State Association, Japan and Nigerian Union, Japan, will now be called, “A Professor.” Prof.Onyeisi had devoted many years in building Nigerian Communities in Japan.

He had served as the Board of Trustee Member of Nigerian Union, Japan, the President, Nigerian in Diaspora, NIDO, Japan, Chairman, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Japan Chapter, and Founder and Chairman, Enugu State Association, Japan.

Prof.Onyeisi, who also a part-time Lecturer at Enugu State University of Science and Technology is expected to use his new elevation as Professor to continue to contribute to the growth of Nigerian economy and development of Nigerian and global society. Prof Onyeisi authored a book, ” Policy and Strategy for Patriotism, Institutions, and Economic Development in Nigeria.”

In his recent interaction with Mr.Gabriel Ewepu, the Vanguard Correspondent who was in Enugu State to participate in a workshop organized by ActionAid International, Prof Onyeisi expressed his gratitude to the Management of Reitaku University, that found him worthy to be appointed Professor.

Prof Onyeisi promised to use his new status to improve the economic and cultural relations between Nigeria and Japan.

He is looking forward to when his recommendations in his book, about the promotion of Patriotism in Nigeria will become a reality.

He believes, Patriotism is key to national development. Prof Onyeisi is very concerned about the value system in Nigeria, especially about the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

He is very confident in Nigeria socio-economic development and urged the Youth to shun violence in elections, especially in the elections coming up in Imo State, Kogi State, and Bayelsa State.

” I have traveled all over the world but no place is like home, so let us make Nigeria to be attractive home for every Nigerian through the promotion of the value system of patriotism” – he asserted.

