Onyeisi unveils book on patriotism in Nigeria

A book, ”Policy and Strategy for Patriotism, Institutions, and Economic Development in Nigeria,” is set to be unveiled in Enugu today.

According to a press release, the book authored by Dr.Ogbonna Onyeisi,mni and reviewed by Late Prof. Habu Galadima, immediate past Director General of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru Jos, Nigeria, was originally submitted as individual research project at NIPSS.

This pioneer research work on patriotism in Nigeria has fifteen chapters which started with thought-provoking definition, theories and applications of economic policy, economic patriotism and strenghtening of institutions. The book outlined policy framework and implementation strategies for economic development in Nigeria through promotion of value system of patriotism and strengthening of institution. The author argues that patriotism and strong institutions are enabler for economic growth and development. The author reflected in the book his many years of experience in Japan and Asian economic development history to argue for the integration of Oriental and Western orientations as development strategies for Nigeria and other developing economies.

Forward of the book was written by late erudite Prof. Raph Nwokedi who has written extensively on resource and revenue management in Nigeria. He eulogized the author for bringing patriotism into national importance.

The unveiling/ public presentation of book is coming up tomorrow at Enugu Sports Club, under the Chairmanship of Dr.Ifeanyi Okoye,mni, the Chairman Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI Enugu/Ebonyi Chapter.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, has endorsed the book for CBN branches in Nigeria. In his recommendation, the author opines that this book can serve as reference material for any organization and as a handbook for every citizen. Most importantly, the author uses SWOT analysis as a tool and developed 54 National Value System Code (NVSC) and recommends value system for national orientation to be taught in family, schools, society, and at National levels.

