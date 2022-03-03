Onyeisi congratulates AANI on 42nd AGM, promotion of peace, patriotism

The immediate past Publicity Secretary and Chairman of Public Relations Committee of the Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI Dr.Ogbonna Onyeisi, mni has commended the President of AANI, IGP M.D. Abubakar (rtd), CFR, mni, National Executive Committee, and members for AANI’ s continuous efforts in the promotion of unity, peace, and patriotism in Nigeria.

Dr. Onyeisi , an economist, who is also the author of Policy and Strategy for Patriotism, Institutions and Economic Development in Nigeria, in his goodwill message to AANI, the Nigeria’s foremost Think Tank, as the Association prepares for “Peace Walk” in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory to commemorate her 42nd Annual General Meeting, expressed optimism that the contributions of AANI towards unity, peace, and patriotism will be of great significance to the present and future economic development of Nigeria.

Also in the Message, Dr.Onyeisi reflected on the “Unity Walk” organized by AANI in 2020 in commemoration of Her 40th AGM and the visits of National Executives to almost every state in the Federation to promote unity and peace. According to him, these are commendable and patriotic efforts of AANI in fulfillment of her mission and vision as a National Think Tank designed to promote better society in Nigeria.

He congratulated the President and his Exco members on their one year in office and urged them to continue the good work. He made a passionate appeal to AANI members to come on board and support AANI Exco to deliver on its mandate. He further appealed to both public and private institutions in Nigeria to collaborate with AANI towards finding sustainable solution to political, economic, and social challenges facing the country. In his assertion, now is a critical period in our national history which requires every citizen to emulate the good work of AANI towards a better society through promotion of peace, unity , and patriotism in Nigeria.

He noted that as Nigeria prepares for general elections in 2023, he called on AANI to organize once again a national dialogue as she did in 2018 towards 2019 elections. The theme then was” National Dialogue on National Security and Political Stability in Nigeria,” held at the Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja. The dialogue which was Chaired by His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar,CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto featured the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, as the Guest Speaker and Dr.Ogbonna Onyeisi as the moderator. He strongly believe that organizing such dialogue will help prepare the minds of Nigerian political elites and citizens for a successful elections come 2023.

As former National Executive member, Dr.Onyeisi humbly congratulated AANI on her 42nd AGM and further commended the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies for a successful inauguration of the participants of Senior Executive Course, SEC 44. He also congratulated the newly appointed Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo. He is very optimism that his tenure as Director-General will bring the desired collaboration between the NIPSS and AANI to reposition NIPSS as envisaged by the founding fathers.

