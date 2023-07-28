Onyedum wishes Gov. Soludo more youthful years at 63

By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission has congratulated Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Onyedum in his birthday message to the governor, prayed for God to continue blessing him as he steered Anambra on the path of secured, prosperous and livable homeland.

He described Soludo as a youth friendly, sports loving man who had demonstrated his love for discovery, development and empowerment of Anambra youths through sports.

“On this occasion of the governor’s birthday, I want to join the good people of Anambra to thank God for his life, good health and continued blessing upon him.

“On behalf of management and staff of Anambra sports development commission, energetic athletes and the entire sports community, i wish the governor many more healthy and youthful years,” he said.

Soludo is a professor of Economics, a former Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a serving governor of Anambra.

He was born on July 28, 1960 and hailed from Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area .(NAN

