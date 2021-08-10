Onyeama summons Indonesian Envoy over assault on Nigerian diplomat

 Foreign Minister  Geoffrey Onyeama has summoned Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria alleged assault on a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in Jarkarta, Indonesia.

Onyeama in a statement in Abuja said that unfortunate incident is against international law and Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in receipt of a report and has seen a video in circulation regarding an unacceptable incident in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Concerning the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in front of his official quarters on 7 August 2021.

“The Nigerian Government has complained strongly to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ambassador explained he understood happened and apologized unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia.

“The Nigerian Government has sent an official to the Government of Indonesia.

“The Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has that the immigration involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologize to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned”, Onyeama stated.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Indonesian Envoy is expected to meet with the Minister later in the day.  (NAN)

