Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Onyeama congratulated Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, on her appointment via his Twitter handle @geoffreyonyeama on Monday.

He described Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as well-deserved, being the first woman to occupy the position.

“Warmest congratulations [email protected] on your well-deserved appointment as the first woman and first African [email protected]

“Nigeria and Africa are very proud of you,” Onyeama tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the WTO nominations committee had recommended its 164 members to appoint Okonjo-Iweala as D-G in October 2020.

But former United States President, Donald Trump, opposed her appointment, throwing weight behind South Korea’s Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee.

However, the Biden-Harris administration pledged support for her candidature following Yoo’s withdrawal from the race. (NAN)