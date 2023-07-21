Onung returns unopposed as FTAN National President 

By Taiye Olayemi

Mr Nkereuwem Onung has been returned unopposed as National President for the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

Onung was sworn in by Mr Samuel Alabi, Chairman, Board of Trustee of the association, immediately after the elections and the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association, in Abuja on Thursday.

In his acceptance speech, Onung promised to continue to foster collaborations among the associations and government agencies, local communities and international partners.

“I am humbled considering the trust you have in me. I appreciate you for allowing us relate in peace and harmony to make it possible for us to live as brothers and sisters in spite our differences.

” I also appreciate the stakeholders and members of this great federation for your unwavering dedication and commitment.

“I want to acknowledge that success in this industry requires connectivity, we are going to foster collaborations with our industry players and with govt agencies, local communities and international partners

“What we expect of every association is that you make us part of your programmes, all we will do too is to add to it and never to subtract, this is very important.

“Currently we are trying to move forward in restoring some of the partnerships and some of our associations.

“Together we are going to bring sustainable tourism ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders for generations to come,” he said.

Onung, who appreciated the FTAN BOT for bringing about stability within the federation, appealed to members to cooperate with the new leadership.

Executives of the association sworn in include Alhaji Badaki Aliyu,1st Deputy President; Susan Akporiaye, 2nd Deputy President; Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed, Vice President – FCT; Mr Tunde Kolade, Vice President, South-West and Mr Odunayo Ogunyemi, Vice President, South-East.

Others are: Justina Ovat, Vice President, South-South; Eze Patrick Anyanwu, Vice President, North-East; Dr Kabir Ali, Vice President, North-West; Iyoryisa Susan, Vice President, North-Central; Mrs Funmi Kazeem as Treasurer; Mrs Ime Udo, Financial Secretary.

Wale Olapade, Public Relations Officer (South); Glory Okon, Public Relations Officer (North); Obajimi Manuwa, Membership Secretary 1; Kemabonta Ibiwari, Membership Secretary 2; Gbenga Sunmonu, Membership Secretary 3 and Emmanuel Okon as Internal Auditor. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

