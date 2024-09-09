Onuigbo: The nurturing of a quintessential transformational leader

By Tony Icheku

Experts on leadership agree, bar none, that transformational leaders are nurtured, not born. They are a rare breed of people, who through training, and personal drive to be unique and better, transcend beyond the banal leaders everywhere, and strive for perfection. Researchers thus approximate leadership traits as comprising 70% nurturing, and 30% attribution to genetic makeup. Consequently, the 21st century global leadership expert, John Maxwell opines that “leadership develops daily, not in a day.” Maxwell’s position concretizes the fact that leadership is a process, underlined by a conscious effort to be better.

Indeed, the obsession to quickly emerge as leaders within a day, has been the bane of leadership in Africa, and Nigeria in particular. Yet, from time to time, one finds, emerging, a quintessential leader who rigorously makes efforts towards perfection and to embrace the age-long truth that transformative leadership must be anchored on a vision that is well thought out and developed.

In Rep. Sam Onuigbo, one finds this type of leader — a nurtured leader whose leadership is based on an unwavering commitment to a vision that targets both short term gains, and long term glories for his people. Onuigbo therefore emerges bright as a noon day sun, reflecting a remarkable consistency of continuous rise from managerial leadership at the United States Embassy (now US Consulate-General, Lagos); to political leadership, rising from being a two-time Commissioner in Abia State, Special Adviser to the Speaker of the 6th House of Representatives, to a national legislator as member of the House of Representatives where his transformative ideas and commitments led to the enactment of a legal framework for climate change in Nigeria thus setting the country on the path of sustainable growth.

It was the latter which catapulted him to the global stage as an accomplished and visionary leader worthy of recognition as one of the 30 Global Leaders on Climate Change in 2023.

Onuigbo fits snugly into the iconic South African leader, Nelson Mandela’s, definition of leaders being those who “…are consistent, have a sense of honour, a vision.” This is because, looking through Onuigbo’s profile, one could see him walking the talk of the influential management consultant Peter Drucker who counselled aspiring leaders to aim at lifting their vision to higher sights, to raising their performance to a higher standard, and to building their performance beyond its normal limitations.

Thus through experience, training, and a focused mindset, Onuigbo has honed his leadership skills and capacity such that it is evident that his leadership abilities are at their peak currently. Starting from the grassroots as a community leader passionate about the development of his people, to rising through the ranks as stated above, Onuigbo exemplifies transformational leadership through his commitment to inspiring change and fostering growth within communities and organizations. His integrity and advocacy for change manifested in several ways including attracting a Secondary School to his Obuohia Obi-Ibere community through the U.S State Department’s self-help project (a move which saved the students over five man-hours of trekking to schools daily), through the many projects he attracted during his time at the House of Representatives. He has steadfastly redefined leadership aligning his leadership style to Maxwell’s succinct assertion that “leadership is influence, nothing more, nothing less”.

This is manifest in the calibre of projects he attracted including but not limited to the ongoing total reconstruction of the Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene federal road; massive erosion control works at Okwe-Obuohia road in Ikwuano LGA and Amachara, Umuopara in Umuahia South LGA; donation of transformers to boost electricity across several communities and complete electricity projects in a few communities in Ikwuano/Umuahia North/ Umuahia South; water projects; classroom blocks across the three LGAs; numerous human capital development trainings and empowerment programmes; the ongoing Achingali-Udo na Obizi-Umunwanwa-Ubakala federal road; massive Skills Acquisition Centre at Apumiri, Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA headquarters; Health Centres at Oloko and Obuohia Obi-Ibere in Ikwuano LGA; facilitating the construction of the federal secretariat at Ekeoba,Ohuhu, Umuahia; design of the Umuahia-Umudike 16 kilometres dualization project with an interchange at the Abia Tower, etc. All of these, he accentuated with the provision of direction and leadership to many young persons who today are leaders in their own rights.

Followers are drawn to leaders who show genuine willingness and true commitment to lead them towards achieving common vision and goals, Maxwell submits. Thus Onuigbo’s leadership credentials stem from his articulation of a compelling vision that resonates with followers, plus his dedication to understanding and addressing the unique needs of his followers.

As a purpose-driven leader, Onuigbo focuses on charting a course of action with clear commitment to driving positive change and making a meaningful impact in his community and country. He has always been clear about it. In attracting the construction of roads, markets, and the training of his people, he was setting the stage for their entrepreneurial growth. In attracting electricity projects, he was providing them with a basic need to launch their journeys towards economic growth. In providing hospitals, he was attempting to provide them with a solution to ailments that may come as they struggle to make ends meet. Through his sponsorship of the Climate Change Act Onuigbo shows his commitment to addressing critical local and global issues and setting the tone for the sustainable growth of the country. Thereafter, even after his exit from the National Assembly, he continues to actively engage to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the Act, working to secure funding and drive multilevel action to tackle climate change issues.

Onuigbo’s purpose-driven leadership was equally at play during the process of pushing through Nigeria’s Climate Change Act. The Bill had suffered setbacks in the 6th and 7th Assemblies before Onuigbo was elected. In the 8th Assembly, Onuigbo’s determined efforts ensured that the Bill successfully passed in the two chambers, but the President declined assent. Unfazed by that, he began again from the scratch during the 9th Assembly and finally the Bill gained Presidential assent, assuring Nigeria a place in the comity of nations with an agenda for tackling climate change. This is further proof of his tenacity as a transformational leader.

The process towards passage of the Climate Change Act also revealed a forward-looking resilient visionary, who emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in governance reflecting a maturation of leadership approach towards addressing broader societal issues and challenges.

Transformative leaders like Onuigbo lay foundations which, whether they are there or not, continue to impact on lives and the society. A good example is the current rave about climate change which has taken over the Nigerian space.This is traceable to the enactment of the Climate Change Act. This rave has seen the country exponentially increase its climate change efforts both through the government, the private sector, and civil society.

Beyond legislation, Onuigbo’s appointment as member of the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) is an acknowledgment of the potential in his leadership style and philosophy. To impact on the national assignment, Onuigbo has unfolded “visionary, impactful, and futuristic ideas for the sustainable development of the North East”, emphasizing the need for the NEDC to structure its plans in a way that “renews hope and delivers development that is enduring and sustainable”. As Chairman of the Committee on Security, Climate Change, and Special Interventions, he has propounded policy actions which amongst others encourage engagement in eco-friendly practices and advocating for sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.

Such interventions reflect his dedication to addressing climate issues and enhancing security through sustainable processes.He equally advocates empowerment of youths through sustainable business initiatives, emphasizing the importance of creating jobs that are environmentally sustainable and economically viable. Onuigbo also supports policies that drive investments in renewable energy, which he believes can create job opportunities and foster industrialization, thereby benefiting the youths.

To address the challenges of terrorism and climate change, Onuigbo stresses the importance of leveraging on climate actions to create a fertile environment for peace, economic vibrancy, and growth which can nip in the bud the insecurity in the North-East.

Indeed, over the years, Rep. Sam Onuigbo has redefined leadership, ensuring that wherever he finds himself, he leaves indelible footprints. Little wonder then that he was inducted into the National Assembly’s Most Valuable Parliamentarian Hall of Fame, Class of 2019-2023 being one of the five legislators so recognised out of 469 legislators in the 9th Assembly. The 10th House of Representatives would further go ahead to recognise him as a Worthy Ambassador of the House. During his time at the U.S Embassy, he was also the recipient of various meritorious honour awards from the U.S Department of State, and letters of commendation from two former US Ambassadors to Nigeria. All of these are testaments to his transformational leadership style and people’s recognition of its impact on lives.

Indeed, leaders like him deserve to be sought out and given leadership positions so that they can continue to lay solid foundations for our growth as a people. As the days go by, Rep. Onuigbo owes it to the world, to continue to impact positively while nurturing younger leaders who will continue to carry the torch for the good of our country. It also behoves on us all to cherish this quintessential leader, continue to support his growth, and learn as much as we can while he is still with us. Long may this endure.

Icheku is the Executive Editor at dailyledger.com.ng…he can be reached @[email protected]